BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage Day 2: Livestream, groups, map order, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:50 GMT
Day 2 of BGCS 2025 is scheduled on August 20 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 2 of BGCS 2025 is scheduled for August 20 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League takes place on August 20. A total of 24 teams are competing in this event for four coveted spots in the Masters Series 2025 Playoffs. Mysterious4xCaleb7 and Sinewy delivered impressive performances on the opening day, while seasoned squads like Vasista and Versatile also had good runs.

These 24 teams, divided into three groups, will battle through the first two weeks of the League Stage to secure 16 spots in Week 3. The top four from Week 3 will advance to the Masters Series Playoffs, while the remaining 20 teams will be eliminated. Nevertheless, all participants will receive a share of the ₹1.5 crore prize pool.

BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage groups

Here are the teams participating in the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage:

Group A

  1. Alibaba Raiders
  2. Caleb 7xMysterious4
  3. Godsaints Girls
  4. Bot Army
  5. Team Tamilas
  6. Vasista Esports
  7. Gods For Reason
  8. Gods Omen

Group B

  1. TEAM iNSANE
  2. Do Or Die
  3. Nebula Esports
  4. Team Resilience
  5. Helix Esports
  6. 2OP Official
  7. Sinewy Esports
  8. Team H4K

Group C

  1. Autobotz Esports
  2. Myth Hawks
  3. Jaguar Esports
  4. Cincinnati Kids
  5. EMP HOTSHOTS
  6. Team Versatile
  7. Rivalry NRI
  8. Blitz Esports

Map order and how to watch

youtube-cover
Group B will play three matches on Day 2. Groups A and C will participate in one and two matches, respectively. All the action will be broadcast live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel starting at 12:00 pm IST, with commentary available in both Hindi and English.

Here is the map order for Day 2:

  • Match 4 - Erangel - Group B and C
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group B and C
  • Match 6 - Sanhok - Group A and B
Day 1 highlights

Overall scoreboard on Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
Overall scoreboard on Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)

Mysterious4xCaleb7 topped the overall standings after Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage. The team earned 36 points, thanks to one Chicken Dinner and 24 finishes. Sinewy Esports claimed second place with 31 points and one Chicken Dinner, while Team Insane followed closely in third with 28 points.

Gods For Reason secured fourth place with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team H4K finished fifth with 23 points. Vasista Esports ranked sixth with 17 points. Meanwhile, Team Tamilas and Cincinnati Kids each earned 16 points.

Versatile Esports, which recently signed the former Revenant XSpark roster, placed 11th with 15 points. Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, finished 12th with nine points. EMPxHotshots and Gods Omen collected six points apiece.

Alibaba Raiders, Myth, and Helix each managed three points. Meanwhile, Godsaints Girls had a rough start, as the all-women lineup failed to score any points.

