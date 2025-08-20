BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage Day 2: Livestream, groups, map order, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League takes place on August 20. A total of 24 teams are competing in this event for four coveted spots in the Masters Series 2025 Playoffs. Mysterious4xCaleb7 and Sinewy delivered impressive performances on the opening day, while seasoned squads like Vasista and Versatile also had good runs.These 24 teams, divided into three groups, will battle through the first two weeks of the League Stage to secure 16 spots in Week 3. The top four from Week 3 will advance to the Masters Series Playoffs, while the remaining 20 teams will be eliminated. Nevertheless, all participants will receive a share of the ₹1.5 crore prize pool.BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage groups View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the teams participating in the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage:Group AAlibaba RaidersCaleb 7xMysterious4Godsaints GirlsBot ArmyTeam TamilasVasista EsportsGods For ReasonGods OmenGroup BTEAM iNSANEDo Or DieNebula EsportsTeam ResilienceHelix Esports2OP OfficialSinewy EsportsTeam H4KGroup CAutobotz EsportsMyth HawksJaguar EsportsCincinnati KidsEMP HOTSHOTSTeam VersatileRivalry NRIBlitz EsportsMap order and how to watchGroup B will play three matches on Day 2. Groups A and C will participate in one and two matches, respectively. All the action will be broadcast live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel starting at 12:00 pm IST, with commentary available in both Hindi and English.Here is the map order for Day 2:Match 4 - Erangel - Group B and CMatch 5 - Miramar - Group B and CMatch 6 - Sanhok - Group A and BDay 1 highlightsOverall scoreboard on Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)Mysterious4xCaleb7 topped the overall standings after Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage. The team earned 36 points, thanks to one Chicken Dinner and 24 finishes. Sinewy Esports claimed second place with 31 points and one Chicken Dinner, while Team Insane followed closely in third with 28 points.Gods For Reason secured fourth place with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team H4K finished fifth with 23 points. Vasista Esports ranked sixth with 17 points. Meanwhile, Team Tamilas and Cincinnati Kids each earned 16 points.Versatile Esports, which recently signed the former Revenant XSpark roster, placed 11th with 15 points. Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, finished 12th with nine points. EMPxHotshots and Gods Omen collected six points apiece. Alibaba Raiders, Myth, and Helix each managed three points. Meanwhile, Godsaints Girls had a rough start, as the all-women lineup failed to score any points.