BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage Day 1: Livestream, groups, map order, and how to watch

The BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 begins on August 19. A total of 24 teams will compete for four spots in the BGMS 2025 Playoffs. These squads have been divided into three groups and will face off in a round-robin format. The tournament will see a mix of promising underdogs and experienced contenders.The League Stage will run across three weeks. After the first two weeks, the top 16 teams from the overall standings will advance to Week 3, while the bottom eight will be eliminated from the competition. In Week 3, the remaining teams will battle for four spots in the Masters Series 2025.Participating teams in BGMI Challengers Series 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the teams participating in the BGMI Challengers Series 2025:Group AAlibaba RaidersCaleb 7xMysterious4Godsaints GirlsBot ArmyTeam TamilasVasista EsportsGods For ReasonGods OmenGroup BTEAM iNSANEDo Or DieNebula EsportsTeam ResilienceHelix Esports2OP OfficialSinewy EsportsTeam H4KGroup CAutobotz EsportsMyth HawksJaguar EsportsCincinnati KidsEMP HOTSHOTSTeam VersatileRivalry NRIBlitz EsportsSchedule and how to watchGroups A and B will compete in three matches on Day 1. Group C will not play on the opening day. The first match will take place on the Erangel map, followed by the second and third on Miramar and Sanhok, respectively. All the action will be livestreamed on Nodwin’s official YouTube channel starting at 12 pm IST.Here is the map order for Day 1:Match 1 - Erangel - Group A and BMatch 2 - Miramar - Group A and BMatch 3 - Sanhok - Group A and BTeam Versatile has signed the former Revenant XSpark lineup ahead of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025. Led by Shadow, the squad has struggled in recent tournaments. With their experience, the players will be aiming for a strong comeback in this event.Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, are expected to be one of the standout teams in the tournament. Meanwhile, Vasista Esports, led by Hector, had a disappointing run in the Battlegrounds Series 2025. The team will be looking to redeem itself and prove its potential in the BGCS.Godsaints Girls, Myth Hawks, EMP Hotshots, and Helix Esports are the four women’s teams participating in the BGMI Challengers Series. These squads earned their spots through the Women’s Qualifiers and will be striving to deliver standout performances and secure a place in the Masters Series 2025.