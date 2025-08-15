BGMS and BGCS 2025: All 48 participating teams announced

A total of 48 participating teams have been announced for the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 and the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025. The Masters Series is set to begin on August 18, followed by the Challengers Series on August 19. Nodwin Gaming has already released the format and schedule for the events.The League Stages of both the Challengers Series and the Masters Series will feature 24 teams each. The top four from the Challengers Series League Stage will qualify for the Masters Series Playoffs, while the remaining 20 will be eliminated.Participating clubs in BGMS and BGCS 2025Masters Series and Challengers Series 2025 teams (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)BGMS teamsA total of 24 teams have received direct invitations to the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS). Here are their names:Gods ReignMeta NinzaMedal EsportsTrue RippersGenesis EsportsPhoenix EsportsOrangutan GamingLOS HermanosVictories SumusGodlikeMarcos GamingTWOBGlobal EsportsK9 EsportsFS EsportsTeam SoulTeam 8BitRevenant XSparkTeam AXLikitha EsportsReckoning EsportsNONX4TR OfficialMad KingsBGCS teamsOf the 24 teams competing in the Challengers Series, 17 have been directly invited. Meanwhile, four teams have qualified through the Women’s Qualifiers, two through the OnePlus Qualifier, and one through the TVS Qualifier. Here are the 24 participants:Cincinnati kidsBot ArmyTeam H4KGods OmenDo Or DieAlibaba RaidersJaguar Esports2OP OfficialTeam ResilienceGods For ReasonTeam InsaneAutobotzSinewy EsportsRivalry EsportsVasista EsportsTeam VersatileTeam TamilasNebula EsportsCeleb7xMysterious4Blitz EsportsGodsaints GirlsMyth HawksEMP HotshotsHelix EsportsBGMS and BGCS 2025 calendarMasters Series and Challengers Series 2025 dates (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)Masters Series League Stage - August 18 to September 7Challengers Series League Stage - August 19 to September 7Playoffs - September 9Semifinals - September 10 and 11Grand Finals - September 12 to 14The top four teams from the League Stage of the Masters Series will advance directly to the Grand Finals. Teams ranked fifth to 12th will move on to the Semifinals. Meanwhile, the bottom 12 from the League Stage, along with the top four teams from the Challengers Series, will compete in the Playoffs.In the Semifinals, the top eight squads from the Playoffs will join the eight teams from the League Stage to battle for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can catch all the action from both the BGMS and BGCS on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel.