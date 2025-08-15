BGMS and BGCS 2025: All 48 participating teams announced

By Gametube
Published Aug 15, 2025 02:38 GMT
BGMS 2025 starts on August 18 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
The BGMS 2025 and BGCS 2025 start soon (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

A total of 48 participating teams have been announced for the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 and the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025. The Masters Series is set to begin on August 18, followed by the Challengers Series on August 19. Nodwin Gaming has already released the format and schedule for the events.

The League Stages of both the Challengers Series and the Masters Series will feature 24 teams each. The top four from the Challengers Series League Stage will qualify for the Masters Series Playoffs, while the remaining 20 will be eliminated.

Participating clubs in BGMS and BGCS 2025

Masters Series and Challengers Series 2025 teams (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
Masters Series and Challengers Series 2025 teams (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)

BGMS teams

A total of 24 teams have received direct invitations to the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS). Here are their names:

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. Medal Esports
  4. True Rippers
  5. Genesis Esports
  6. Phoenix Esports
  7. Orangutan Gaming
  8. LOS Hermanos
  9. Victories Sumus
  10. Godlike
  11. Marcos Gaming
  12. TWOB
  13. Global Esports
  14. K9 Esports
  15. FS Esports
  16. Team Soul
  17. Team 8Bit
  18. Revenant XSpark
  19. Team AX
  20. Likitha Esports
  21. Reckoning Esports
  22. NONX
  23. 4TR Official
  24. Mad Kings

BGCS teams

Of the 24 teams competing in the Challengers Series, 17 have been directly invited. Meanwhile, four teams have qualified through the Women’s Qualifiers, two through the OnePlus Qualifier, and one through the TVS Qualifier. Here are the 24 participants:

  1. Cincinnati kids
  2. Bot Army
  3. Team H4K
  4. Gods Omen
  5. Do Or Die
  6. Alibaba Raiders
  7. Jaguar Esports
  8. 2OP Official
  9. Team Resilience
  10. Gods For Reason
  11. Team Insane
  12. Autobotz
  13. Sinewy Esports
  14. Rivalry Esports
  15. Vasista Esports
  16. Team Versatile
  17. Team Tamilas
  18. Nebula Esports
  19. Celeb7xMysterious4
  20. Blitz Esports
  21. Godsaints Girls
  22. Myth Hawks
  23. EMP Hotshots
  24. Helix Esports

BGMS and BGCS 2025 calendar

Masters Series and Challengers Series 2025 dates (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
Masters Series and Challengers Series 2025 dates (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
  • Masters Series League Stage - August 18 to September 7
  • Challengers Series League Stage - August 19 to September 7
  • Playoffs - September 9
  • Semifinals - September 10 and 11
  • Grand Finals - September 12 to 14
The top four teams from the League Stage of the Masters Series will advance directly to the Grand Finals. Teams ranked fifth to 12th will move on to the Semifinals. Meanwhile, the bottom 12 from the League Stage, along with the top four teams from the Challengers Series, will compete in the Playoffs.

In the Semifinals, the top eight squads from the Playoffs will join the eight teams from the League Stage to battle for 12 spots in the Grand Finals.

Fans can catch all the action from both the BGMS and BGCS on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel.

