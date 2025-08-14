BGMI Masters Series 2025: 24 teams and calendar announced

By Gametube
Published Aug 14, 2025 05:20 GMT
BGMI Masters Series 2025 teams announced (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
BGMI Masters Series 2025 teams announced (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Nodwin Gaming has officially released the names of the 24 participants in the BGMI Masters Series 2025. However, the organizer has yet to reveal the 24 teams competing in the Challengers Series. A total of 48 teams will take part in this event, which marks the fourth edition of the tournament.

The BGMS 2025 will begin on August 18 and run until September 14. Nodwin Gaming has also announced the format of the tournament, which will be held offline in Delhi NCR. Many top-tier squads, including Team 8Bit, GodLike, Soul, Orangutan, and Revenant XSpark, have received direct invitations to the event.

Participating teams in BGMI Masters Series 2025

Here are the participating teams in the BGMI Masters Series 2025:

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. Medal Esports
  4. True Rippers
  5. Genesis Esports
  6. Phoenix Esports
  7. Orangutan Gaming
  8. LOS Hermanos
  9. Victories Sumus
  10. Godlike
  11. Marcos Gaming
  12. TWOB
  13. Global Esports
  14. K9 Esports
  15. FS Esports
  16. Team Soul
  17. Team 8Bit
  18. Revenant XSpark
  19. Team AX
  20. Likitha Esports
  21. Reckoning Esports
  22. NONX
  23. 4TR Official
  24. Mad Kings

BGMS 2025 calendar

Calendar for the BGMI Masters Series 2025 (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
Calendar for the BGMI Masters Series 2025 (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
  • Masters Series League Stage - August 18 to September 7
  • Challengers Series League Stage - August 19 to September 7
  • Playoffs - September 9
  • Semifinals - September 10 and 11
  • Grand Finals - September 12 to 14
The 24 participants will compete in the League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series over three weeks (from August 18 to September 7). The top four will advance directly to the Grand Finals, while eight teams will move on to the Semifinals. The remaining 12 squads will enter the Playoffs.

Meanwhile, another 24 teams will participate in the Challengers Series, scheduled from August 19 to September 7. The top four will qualify for the Playoffs, while the remaining 20 will be eliminated from the tournament.

In the Playoffs, 12 teams from the Masters Series League and four from the Challengers Series will compete for eight spots in the Semifinals. The top eight will join the eight squads qualified from the League Stage, forming a pool of 16 teams in the Semifinals. From there, the top 12 will secure their place in the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals, taking place from September 12 to 14, will feature the top four teams from the Masters Series League and the top 12 from the Semifinals. These 16 participants will battle it out for the championship title.

Team Ax, who recently won the BMPS 2025, has received a direct invite to the Masters Series. The team also represented India at the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 in Riyadh, where they finished 21st.

Gametube

Gametube

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
