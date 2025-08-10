BGMS 2025: Dates, format, and number of teams announced

Nodwin Gaming has announced the dates and format for the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025. The grand event is set to kick off on August 18, and will be played offline in Delhi NCR, India. A total of 48 teams will participate in the tournament. The organiser has not yet announced the names of the participants and the total prize pool. This will be the fourth edition of the Masters Series.The BGMS is one of the popular BGMI tournaments, and its inaugural edition was played in 2022. All the previous three editions garnered a great number of viewers. Many popular clubs like Team Soul, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, 8Bit, and Orangutan will be seen playing in the upcoming event. The 2025 season will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Nodwin Gaming.Format and dates of BGMS 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBGMS 2025 will take place in six stages. 24 teams will compete in the Masters Series, while the other 24 will participate in the Challenge Series. Here is the format for the event:Masters Series 2025 - August 18 to TBAThis stage will be held between 24 teams. The top four from the stage will qualify directly for the Grand Finals, while the fifth to 12th placed teams will advance to the Semifinals. The remaining 12 teams will move to the Playoffs.Challengers Series - August 19 to September 724 teams will fight in the stage for four spots in the Playoffs. The bottom 20 teams will face elimination from the BGMS 2025.Playoffs - September 912 teams from the Masters Series and four teams from the Challengers Series will play in the Playoffs. The top eight teams will qualify for the Semifinals, while the bottom eight will be eliminated from this tournament.Semifinals - September 10 and 11Eight teams from the Masters Series and eight teams from the Playoffs will play in the Semifinals. The top 12 performers will advance to the Grand Finals, and the remaining four will face elimination from the BGMS 2025.Grand Finals - September 12 to 14The top four teams from the Masters Series and the 12 best teams from the Semifinals will contest in the Grand Finals.Masters Series 2025 begins on August 18 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Blitz Esports won the TVS Qualifier and qualified for the BGMS 2025. Arrancar Esports and Caleb7xMysterious4 were in the top two in the OnePlus Qualifier, and have also secured their spots in the event. The remaining teams will be invited directly to the tournament.