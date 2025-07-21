Joker returns to Team Soul ahead of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025

BGMI star Joker has returned to Team Soul after around a year. In 2024, he had represented the club for around eight months. He was previously associated with Revenant XSpark. The club recently parted ways with Rony and added Joker to the squad. The Manya-led lineup is now set to participate in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025, starting on July 21, 2025.Team Soul has struggled to impress over the last few months. The firm added Goblin and LEGIT to the lineup in May 2025. However, the squad failed to perform as expected in the BMPS 2025.Joker is known for his skill and gameplay. With his signing, the organization will look to perform strongly in the upcoming Battlegrounds Series and BGMS 2025. They were the winners of the previous edition of the BGMS.Team Soul’s BGMI squad View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere is Team Soul's five-man lineup:Manya - Mohammad RajaNakuL - Nakul SharmaGoblin - Harsh PaudwalLEGIT - Yash ChoudharyJokerr - Khush SinghTeam Soul signed Manya, Nakul, Joker, and Spower in early 2024. The Manya-led squad has performed well in a few events, even ranking fourth in the BGIS 2024. Spower then left the team in July 2024 and was replaced by Saumay.In August 2024, the club clinched the BGMS after showcasing a phenomenal performance. Surprisingly, Joker parted ways with the lineup right after the event, the same month, and joined Team XSpark. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter BGMS 2024, Team Soul struggled in many tournaments and have not won a major event since then. They faltered in the BGIS 2025 and BMPS 2025. Their goal will be to lift a major trophy in the second half of 2025.Joker played for Team XSpark for six months and left the club in April 2025. Under the captaincy of Shadow, he helped them win the BMPS 2024. However, the team struggled in the next few major events.Joker has played with Manya and Nakul for over four years and has plenty of experience with them. He has won many major tournaments under Manya's captaincy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 features 32 top-tier BGMI teams. The Grand Finals of the event will be hosted in Delhi from August 8 to August 10, 2025. These teams will compete for a prize pool of ₹1 crore. Nodwin Gaming has yet to announce the dates and further details for the BGMS 2025.