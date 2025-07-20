iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage: All 32 participating teams, dates, and format announced

The Group Stage of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 is all set to commence on July 21, 2025. A total of 32 BGMI teams will compete in this initial stage across four days. The clubs have been divided into two groups. The top eight teams will qualify directly for the Grand Finals, while the remaining 24 will move to the Semifinals.The iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 features a prize pool of ₹1 crore. The Grand Finals will be hosted offline in Delhi from August 8 to August 10, 2025. The winners will be awarded ₹55 lakh in prize money. Many fan favourite teams like GodLike, Soul, 8Bit, and Revenant XSpark have been invited to this competition.Participating teams and groups in iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGroup AOrangutanTeam EggyVasista EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsCincinnati KidsMedal EsportsTeam TamilasNoNx EsportsTrue RippersCarpe DiemPhoenix EsportsJaguar OfficialGodLike EsportsMoney MakersGods For ReasonMeta NinzaGroup B8BitK9 EsportsLikitha EsportsTeam SoulTeam ForeverGenesis EsportsBot ArmyTWOB4TR OfficialGods ReignFS Esports4EverxRedXRossJux EsportsRevenant SparkMarcos GamingReckoning EsportsHow to watchThe Group Stage of the tournament will begin at 11 am IST and will be broadcast live on iQOO Esports' YouTube channel.Team Aryan X TMG, who recently won the BMPS, will not compete in the event, as the team is set to participate in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. 24 top tier teams from around the world will compete there.Many well-known teams like Soul, Orangutan, GodLike, and Revenant XSpark had a disappointing run in the BMPS 2025. They will hope to make a comeback in the Battlegrounds Series. Gods Reign, Team Forever, 8Bit, Forever, and K9 also had an average run in the BMPS and will hope to make a mark in the upcoming event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam 8Bit recently signed Spower, who played for GodLike in the BMPS 2025. The Saumraj-led powerhouse will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the Battlegrounds Series. Meanwhile, NONX and LOS finished second and third, respectively, in the BMPS. They are two top teams to follow in the upcoming event.Meta Ninja has signed the ex-players of 4Merical Esports, who secured the fourth position in the BMPS 2025. Meanwhile, Marcos Gaming signed the former squad of Gods Omen, who were sixth in the BMPS. With their new signings, these teams will look to perform strongly in the Battlegrounds Series.