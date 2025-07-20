iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage: All 32 participating teams, dates, and format announced

By Gametube
Published Jul 20, 2025 08:37 GMT
iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 begins on July 21 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
The Group Stage of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 is all set to commence on July 21, 2025. A total of 32 BGMI teams will compete in this initial stage across four days. The clubs have been divided into two groups. The top eight teams will qualify directly for the Grand Finals, while the remaining 24 will move to the Semifinals.

The iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 features a prize pool of ₹1 crore. The Grand Finals will be hosted offline in Delhi from August 8 to August 10, 2025. The winners will be awarded ₹55 lakh in prize money. Many fan favourite teams like GodLike, Soul, 8Bit, and Revenant XSpark have been invited to this competition.

Participating teams and groups in iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage

Group A

  1. Orangutan
  2. Team Eggy
  3. Vasista Esports
  4. Los Hermanos Esports
  5. Cincinnati Kids
  6. Medal Esports
  7. Team Tamilas
  8. NoNx Esports
  9. True Rippers
  10. Carpe Diem
  11. Phoenix Esports
  12. Jaguar Official
  13. GodLike Esports
  14. Money Makers
  15. Gods For Reason
  16. Meta Ninza

Group B

  1. 8Bit
  2. K9 Esports
  3. Likitha Esports
  4. Team Soul
  5. Team Forever
  6. Genesis Esports
  7. Bot Army
  8. TWOB
  9. 4TR Official
  10. Gods Reign
  11. FS Esports
  12. 4EverxRedXRoss
  13. Jux Esports
  14. Revenant Spark
  15. Marcos Gaming
  16. Reckoning Esports

How to watch

The Group Stage of the tournament will begin at 11 am IST and will be broadcast live on iQOO Esports' YouTube channel.

Team Aryan X TMG, who recently won the BMPS, will not compete in the event, as the team is set to participate in the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. 24 top tier teams from around the world will compete there.

Many well-known teams like Soul, Orangutan, GodLike, and Revenant XSpark had a disappointing run in the BMPS 2025. They will hope to make a comeback in the Battlegrounds Series. Gods Reign, Team Forever, 8Bit, Forever, and K9 also had an average run in the BMPS and will hope to make a mark in the upcoming event.

Team 8Bit recently signed Spower, who played for GodLike in the BMPS 2025. The Saumraj-led powerhouse will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the Battlegrounds Series. Meanwhile, NONX and LOS finished second and third, respectively, in the BMPS. They are two top teams to follow in the upcoming event.

Meta Ninja has signed the ex-players of 4Merical Esports, who secured the fourth position in the BMPS 2025. Meanwhile, Marcos Gaming signed the former squad of Gods Omen, who were sixth in the BMPS. With their new signings, these teams will look to perform strongly in the Battlegrounds Series.

