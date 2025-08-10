Orangutan crowned champions of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025

Orangutan Gaming became the undisputed champion of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025. The club won a major BGMI tournament for the first time since entering the esports scene. Led by Aaru, the experienced members of the lineup displayed their supremacy in the Grand Finals, scoring a massive 217 points in 18 matches. The team received a cash prize of ₹55 lakh, with its member AKOP claiming the MVP title.Meta Ninza emerged as the runner-up after its astonishing performances, collecting 156 points in the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Series. The Dragon-led squad claimed three Chicken Dinners and 84 eliminations in the process, and grabbed the second prize of ₹15 lakh.K9 Esports came third in the tournament after an impressive run in the Grand Finals. The roster, led by Omega, scored 121 points in 18 encounters, including 83 eliminations.Overall standings of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrangutan - 217 pointsMeta Ninza - 156 pointsK9 Esports - 121 pointsGods Reign - 119 pointsGenesis Esports - 118 points8Bit - 114 pointsTrue Rippers - 113 pointsWyld Fangs - 99 pointsReckoning Esports - 91 pointsCincinnati Kids - 89 pointsGods For Reason - 89 pointsLikitha Esports - 86 pointsTeam Forever - 72 pointsRevenant XSpark - 64 pointsVasista Esports - 63 pointsPhoenix Esports - 40 pointsGods Reign finished fourth with 121 points, including 74 eliminations. The Destro-led squad won two Chicken Dinners in the finals and walked away with ₹3.5 lakh in prize money. Genesis Esports came fifth with 118 points.Team 8Bit had an average run in the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals. The team garnered 114 points, including two Chicken Dinners and 69 eliminations. Spower from the lineup was the third-best individual player in the finale, with 33 eliminations to his name.True Rippers and Wyld Fangs were seventh and eighth with 113 and 99 points, respectively. Reckoning scored 91 points and ended up in ninth place. Cincinnati Kids and Gods For Reason scored 89 points each.AKOP was the MVP of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)Likitha and Team Forever finished 12th and 13th with 86 and 72 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark faltered in the Grand Finals, collecting only 64 points in 18 matches. The Shadow-led team ended up in 14th place, despite having a strong run earlier in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Series.Vasista Esports also stumbled completely in the finale. The Hector-led team posted only 63 points in 18 matches and placed 15th on the scoreboard. Lastly, Phoenix Esports faced tough challenges and scored only 40 points in the finale.