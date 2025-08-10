Orangutan crowned champions of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025

By Gametube
Published Aug 10, 2025 22:58 GMT
Orangutan clinched Battlegrounds Series 2025 title (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
Orangutan clinched Battlegrounds Series 2025 title (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Orangutan Gaming became the undisputed champion of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025. The club won a major BGMI tournament for the first time since entering the esports scene. Led by Aaru, the experienced members of the lineup displayed their supremacy in the Grand Finals, scoring a massive 217 points in 18 matches. The team received a cash prize of ₹55 lakh, with its member AKOP claiming the MVP title.

Ad

Meta Ninza emerged as the runner-up after its astonishing performances, collecting 156 points in the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Series. The Dragon-led squad claimed three Chicken Dinners and 84 eliminations in the process, and grabbed the second prize of ₹15 lakh.

K9 Esports came third in the tournament after an impressive run in the Grand Finals. The roster, led by Omega, scored 121 points in 18 encounters, including 83 eliminations.

Overall standings of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Orangutan - 217 points
  2. Meta Ninza - 156 points
  3. K9 Esports - 121 points
  4. Gods Reign - 119 points
  5. Genesis Esports - 118 points
  6. 8Bit - 114 points
  7. True Rippers - 113 points
  8. Wyld Fangs - 99 points
  9. Reckoning Esports - 91 points
  10. Cincinnati Kids - 89 points
  11. Gods For Reason - 89 points
  12. Likitha Esports - 86 points
  13. Team Forever - 72 points
  14. Revenant XSpark - 64 points
  15. Vasista Esports - 63 points
  16. Phoenix Esports - 40 points

Gods Reign finished fourth with 121 points, including 74 eliminations. The Destro-led squad won two Chicken Dinners in the finals and walked away with ₹3.5 lakh in prize money. Genesis Esports came fifth with 118 points.

Ad

Team 8Bit had an average run in the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals. The team garnered 114 points, including two Chicken Dinners and 69 eliminations. Spower from the lineup was the third-best individual player in the finale, with 33 eliminations to his name.

True Rippers and Wyld Fangs were seventh and eighth with 113 and 99 points, respectively. Reckoning scored 91 points and ended up in ninth place. Cincinnati Kids and Gods For Reason scored 89 points each.

AKOP was the MVP of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
AKOP was the MVP of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Likitha and Team Forever finished 12th and 13th with 86 and 72 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark faltered in the Grand Finals, collecting only 64 points in 18 matches. The Shadow-led team ended up in 14th place, despite having a strong run earlier in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Series.

Vasista Esports also stumbled completely in the finale. The Hector-led team posted only 63 points in 18 matches and placed 15th on the scoreboard. Lastly, Phoenix Esports faced tough challenges and scored only 40 points in the finale.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications