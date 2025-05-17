Revenant XSpark announces new BGMI lineup consisting of NinjaJod, SprayGod, and others

Revenant XSpark officially announced its BGMI lineup ahead of the BMPS 2025. The club added NinjaJod to the lineup. SprayGod, who had left the team two weeks ago, returned to the squad. Shadow and Sarang have been retained in the roster. Revenant and XSpark collaborated in October last year to form this new organization. However, the club has not performed well in the scene since then.

Team XSpark were the champions of the BGIS and BMPS in 2024, but they failed in the BGIS this year. They will aim to bounce back and retain their BMPS title.

Revenant XSpak’s BGMI roster

Here is the four-man lineup for the club:

Sarang - Sarangajyoti Deka Shadow - Tenzin Kelsang NinjaJod - Shubham Ranjan Shoo SprayGod - Harsh Malik

NinajaJod was part of XSpark till August 2024 and previously associated with Gods Reign. After leaving XSpark, he joined Team Soul but left the club after a month. He then joined MOGO Esports, whose roster was later acquired by Gods Reign.

He won the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6 while playing for Gods Reign in February this year. However, his team faltered in BGIS 2025, which ended in April last month. Now, the star athlete is back to the squad that won BGIS 2024 with him last year.

Revenant XSpark has struggled in many BGMI events in the past six months. The organisation finizhed 15th in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6. The team was unable to reach the Grand Finals of the BGIS 2025 and failed to defend its title. They recently also failed in the Skyesports Championship 2025.

Under the captaincy of Shadow, the squad will hope to showcase its potential in the upcoming BMPS 2025 and win its third official BGMI title.

NinjaJod was the MVP of the BGIS 2025, while Sarang was the MVP of the BMPS 2024 after his incredible performances. SprayGod and Shadow were also impressive in both the tournaments last year.

The BMPS 2025 will have a total of 96 teams. The BGMI event is scheduled for May 22 to July 6, 2025. These clubs will fight against each other for a share of the total prize pool of more than ₹2 crore. It will be organized in six stages. Krafton has already revealed the tournament's format.

