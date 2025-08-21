BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage Day 3: Livestream, groups, map order, and how to watch

Day 3 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Stage takes place on August 21, with three matches scheduled. Over the last two days, Group B has played six matches, while Groups A and C have each played three. Sinewy Esports currently leads the overall standings, with Resilience and Team Insane holding podium positions. The League Stage features three groups, each comprising eight teams. Every team will play 26 matches over the first two weeks of the stage. The top 16 will progress to Week 3, where they will compete for four spots in the Masters Series 2025.BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage groupsHere are all the teams participating in the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage:Group AAlibaba RaidersCaleb 7xMysterious4Godsaints GirlsBot ArmyTeam TamilasVasista EsportsGods For ReasonGods OmenGroup BTEAM iNSANEDo Or DieNebula EsportsTeam ResilienceHelix Esports2OP OfficialSinewy EsportsTeam H4KGroup CAutobotz EsportsMyth HawksJaguar EsportsCincinnati KidsEMP HOTSHOTSTeam VersatileRivalry NRIBlitz EsportsMap order and how to watchOn Day 3, Group A will participate in all three matches. Group B and Group C are scheduled to play two matches each. The action will be streamed live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel starting at 12:00 pm IST.Here is the map order for Day 3:Match 7 - Erangel - Group A and CMatch 8 - Miramar - Group A and CMatch 9 - Sanhok - Group A and BOverall points table after Day 2Sinewy Esports won two out of six matches in the first two days of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage. With 57 points, the team holds the top spot in the overall standings. Team Resilience and Team Insane are close behind, tied at 56 points each in second and third place, respectively.Mysterious4 has played only three matches but has climbed to fourth place after earning 49 points and claiming one Chicken Dinner. Versatile has also delivered solid performances over the past two days, securing fifth place with 46 points from three matches. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVasista Esports, led by Hector, is ninth with 32 points. Cincinnati Kids is in 12th place with 22 points, while Autobotz follows in 13th with 21 points. Both 2OP Official and Rivalry have accumulated 18 points each.Teams such as Helix, Blitz, and Alibaba have faced challenges in the last two days. They will be aiming for a strong comeback on Day 3.