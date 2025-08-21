BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage Day 3: Livestream, groups, map order, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:04 GMT
Day 3 of BGCS 2025 takes place on August 21 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 3 of BGCS 2025 takes place on August 21 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 3 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Stage takes place on August 21, with three matches scheduled. Over the last two days, Group B has played six matches, while Groups A and C have each played three. Sinewy Esports currently leads the overall standings, with Resilience and Team Insane holding podium positions.

Ad

The League Stage features three groups, each comprising eight teams. Every team will play 26 matches over the first two weeks of the stage. The top 16 will progress to Week 3, where they will compete for four spots in the Masters Series 2025.

BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage groups

Here are all the teams participating in the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage:

Group A

  1. Alibaba Raiders
  2. Caleb 7xMysterious4
  3. Godsaints Girls
  4. Bot Army
  5. Team Tamilas
  6. Vasista Esports
  7. Gods For Reason
  8. Gods Omen
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group B

  1. TEAM iNSANE
  2. Do Or Die
  3. Nebula Esports
  4. Team Resilience
  5. Helix Esports
  6. 2OP Official
  7. Sinewy Esports
  8. Team H4K

Group C

  1. Autobotz Esports
  2. Myth Hawks
  3. Jaguar Esports
  4. Cincinnati Kids
  5. EMP HOTSHOTS
  6. Team Versatile
  7. Rivalry NRI
  8. Blitz Esports

Map order and how to watch

On Day 3, Group A will participate in all three matches. Group B and Group C are scheduled to play two matches each. The action will be streamed live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel starting at 12:00 pm IST.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Here is the map order for Day 3:

  • Match 7 - Erangel - Group A and C
  • Match 8 - Miramar - Group A and C
  • Match 9 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Overall points table after Day 2

Sinewy Esports won two out of six matches in the first two days of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage. With 57 points, the team holds the top spot in the overall standings. Team Resilience and Team Insane are close behind, tied at 56 points each in second and third place, respectively.

Ad

Mysterious4 has played only three matches but has climbed to fourth place after earning 49 points and claiming one Chicken Dinner. Versatile has also delivered solid performances over the past two days, securing fifth place with 46 points from three matches.

Ad

Vasista Esports, led by Hector, is ninth with 32 points. Cincinnati Kids is in 12th place with 22 points, while Autobotz follows in 13th with 21 points. Both 2OP Official and Rivalry have accumulated 18 points each.

Teams such as Helix, Blitz, and Alibaba have faced challenges in the last two days. They will be aiming for a strong comeback on Day 3.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications