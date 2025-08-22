BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage Day 4: Groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 4 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage is set to take place on Friday, August 22. Team Resilience holds the top spot in the overall standings following Day 3. Over the first three days, teams from Group B have played seven matches, while those from Group A and Group C have participated in six and five, respectively. Day 4 will feature three matches.A total of 24 teams have been divided into three groups for the League Stage of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025. This stage is being conducted in a round-robin format. The top four squads from the event will qualify for the Masters Series 2025.BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage groupsHere are all the teams participating in the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage:Group AAlibaba RaidersCaleb 7xMysterious4Godsaints GirlsBot ArmyTeam TamilasVasista EsportsGods For ReasonGods OmenGroup BTEAM iNSANEDo Or DieNebula EsportsTeam ResilienceHelix Esports2OP OfficialSinewy EsportsTeam H4KGroup CAutobotz EsportsMyth HawksJaguar EsportsCincinnati KidsEMP HOTSHOTSTeam VersatileRivalry NRIBlitz EsportsSchedule and map orderOn Day 4, Group A teams will compete in three matches. Teams in Group B will play two matches, while those in Group C will participate in one. The action will be livestreamed on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel.Here is the schedule and map order for Day 4:Match 10 - Erangel - Group A and B - 12:15 pm ISTMatch 11 - Miramar - Group A and B - 1:00 pm ISTMatch 12 - Sanhok - Grouo A and C - 1:45 pm ISTOverall standings after Day 3Team Resilience delivered a strong performance on Day 3 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Stage, climbing to first place with 80 points and two Chicken Dinners. Vasista Esports also had a solid outing, with the Hector-led squad moving up to second place with 70 points. Versatile Esports, led by Sahdow, secured third place with 68 points and one Chicken Dinner. Sinewy and Insane followed in fourth and fifth positions with 64 and 57 points, respectively. Cincinnati Kids also earned 57 points, placing them in sixth. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMysterious4 dropped to seventh place with 55 points and one Chicken Dinner. Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, landed in 10th place with 46 points. Team Tamilas and Autobotz claimed the 11th and 12th spots with 46 and 40 points, respectively.Godsaints Girls had a modest run, placing 16th with 28 points. Alibaba Raiders and Helix finished in the bottom two positions with eight and seven points, respectively.