BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

Team Resilience have topped the overall standings after Day 3 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League, collecting 80 points in seven matches. Vasista Esports finished second with 70 points despite not having any Chicken Dinners. Versatile Esports took third place with 68 points and one Chicken Dinner after five matches.
Sinewy slipped to fourth with 64 points after an average run on Day 3 of the BGMI event. Team Insane and Cincinnati Kids were fifth and sixth with 57 and 56 points, respectively, while Mysterious4 were placed seventh with 55 points. Gods For Reason and Gos Omen secured the eighth and ninth positions with 53 and 47 points, respectively.
Nebula and Team Tamilas have 46 points each, while Godsaints Girls were 16th with 28 points. Hotshots and Rivalry have accumulated 18 points each. Meanwhile, Alibaba Raiders and Helix were in the bottom two with eight and seven points, respectively.
Day 3 highlights of BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League
These are the standings after Day 3 of the BGMI Challengers Series 2025 League:
- Team Resilience - 80 points
- Vasista Esports - 70 points
- Team Versatile - 68 points
- Sinewy Esports - 64 points
- TEAM iNSANE - 57 points
- Cincinnati Kids - 56 points
- Caleb7xMysterious4 - 55 points
- Gods For Reason - 53 points
- Gods Omen - 47 points
- Nebula Esports - 46 points
- Team Tamilas - 46 points
- Autobotz Esports - 40 points
- Bot Army - 36 points
- Team H4K - 35 points
- Jaguar Esports - 29 points
- Godsaints Girls - 28 points
- 2OP Official - 24 points
- EMP HOTSHOTS - 18 points
- Rivalry NRI - 18 points
- Myth Hawks - 13 points
- Do Or Die - 10 points
- Blitz Esports - 9 points
- Alibaba Raiders - 8 points
- Helix Esports - 7 points
Match 7: Erangel
Autoboz emerged victorious with 16 points in the first game of Day 3. Cincinnati Kids and Versatile added 16 and 15 points to their respective names. Team Tamilas and Jaguar bagged 11 and 10 points, respectively. Vasista and Godsaints Girls earned nine points each.
Match 8: Miramar
Cincinnati Kids secured their first Chicken Dinner of the event. The Juicy-led BGMI team earned 18 points. Gods Omen and Vasista Esports scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, while Gods For Reason and Godsaints Girls collected nine points each.
Match 9: Sanhok
Resilience clinched a huge 24-point Chicken Dinner in the last game of Day 3, while Nebula and Gods For Reason managed 14 points each. Vasista Esports added 13 important points. Gods Omen secured 12 points, including seven eliminations. Insane, Mysterious, and Helix earned one point each.