Team Tamilas player banned for cheating in BGMI tournament

Krafton has officially confirmed that Team Tamilas' Smiley violated the competitive rules at GSG BGMI Clash of Champions S2. He faced an in-game live ban during the fourth match on July 20, 2025. Team Tamilas released an official statement on July 21 and permanently removed the player from the squad. Smiley had joined the lineup on July 7, 2025.Due to this incident, Team Tamilas lost its spot in the ongoing iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025. The team was initially invited to participate in the event, having competed in the BGMI scene for over five years. However, the squad has faced failure in the past few major tournaments.Team Tamilas removes Smiley from its BGMI squadTeam Tamilas parts ways with Smiley (Image via Instagram/Team Tamilas)Team Tamilas announced the removal of Smiley from its lineup and issued an apology:“Following the recent incident during the GSG Clash of Champions involving our player Smiley, we have now received an official response from Krafton India. Their investigation has confirmed that the player violated Game Client rules, resulting in an in-game ban”.The organization emphasized its commitment to fair play and removed Smiley from the squad:“As a result, and in alignment with our commitment to fair play and professionalism, Team Tamilas has permanently removed Smiley from the team and all associated organizations with immediate effect”.Team Tamilas concluded its announcement by requesting the community not to disregard its overall legacy:“This is a difficult moment for us. We sincerely apologize to our sponsors, fans, and well-wishers who have stood by us through thick and thin. We kindly request the community not to judge a team's legacy based on one isolated incident. Our name has been built through years of dedication, struggle, and clean competition and we remain committed to that path”.Smiley played for Raven Esports in the BGIS and BMPS this year. However, his team had a poor run in both events. He has been prominent in the BGMI landscape for a while, but came into the limelight while playing for Raven. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Tamilas came into prominence in 2020, as the squad finished fourth at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split India. The organization has made numerous changes in its roster since then. This was followed by a string of good performances in 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Tamilas faced backlash from the BGMI community after Smiley received an in-game ban. Apart from him, the squad featured MrIGL, Foxop, Rico, and Lens. The organization will aim to bounce back in the upcoming events after this incident.