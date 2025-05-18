Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025: Winners, overall standings, and highlights 

Vasista Esports won the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025, as the Hector-led squad scored 169 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners and 94 kills in the Grand Finals. Their star players, Furry and Scaryyjod, performed exceptionally and were in the top two in the kill leaderboard. This newly formed lineup was impressive throughout the tournament.

The Grand Finals occurred from May 16 to 18, featuring 16 teams fighting it out in a Smash Rule format. The tournament, hosted by Skyesports, boasted a ₹15 lakh prize pool.

Overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Finals

Vasista Esports - 169 points Autobotz - 137 points Learn From Past - 135 points Wyld Fangs - 125 points Team Soul - 114 points Blitz Esports - 112 points Rivalry x NRI - 110 points Team 8Bit - 97 points 4Merical Esports - 97 points Money Makerz - 96 points True Rippers - 95 points Team Versatile - 92 points Cincinnati Kids - 91 points Rising Inferno - 77 points Gods Reign made- 62 points Alibaba Raiders - 57 points

Autobotz Esports ranked second with 137 points and one Chicken Dinner. The team amazed everyone with their gameplay. Learn From Past, another underdog lineup, earned third position with 135 points and three Chicken Dinners. Their rising star, Sahil, grabbed 29 kills in the finals.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, achieved fourth position with 125 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Soul had a slow start to the finale but improved their performances and claimed fifth spot with 114 points and two Chicken Dinners. Blitz Esports slipped to sixth rank with 112 points after their disappointing run in their last few games.

Rivalry and Team 8Bit were seventh and eighth with 110 and 97 points, respectively. 4Merical finished ninth, while ClutchGod-led Money Makerz ranked 10th in the event. True Rippers faltered in the last two days and fell to the 11th spot with 95 points.

Team Versatile, who won the BGIS 2025, had a mediocre run in this BGMI event as the Saumraj-led squad came 12th with 92 points. Cincinnati Kids was 13th with 91 points despite winning two Chicken Dinners.

Inferno Esports had a terrible run as the team finished 14th with only 77 points. Gods Reign, an experienced BGMI squad, failed to perform well and ended up 15th with 62 points. Alibaba Raiders faltered completely and was in the bottom spot with 57 points in the Finals.

