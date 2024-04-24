BGMI Champions Gala Season 1 Semifinals: Overall standings, overview, and more

The Semifinals of the BGMI Champions Gala Season 1 ended on April 24, with the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals. Orangutan Gaming claimed the first rank with 197 points and six Chicken Dinners. The Ash-led lineup was outstanding throughout all their matches in this stage. Squad member Wizzgod was the top individual performer in this phase and picked up 42 eliminations.

The Gala Season 1 has a total prize pool of ₹8 lakhs, out of which ₹2 lakhs were for the Semifinals. As such, Orangutan Gaming received the first prize of ₹75K, while Wizzgod took the MVP prize of ₹50K.

Revenant Esports got the second position in the Semifinals with 167 points and four Chicken Dinners. Fierce, a member of this squad, played impressively and grabbed 41 kills. The team seemed to be in good shape in this stage and secured ₹50K in prize money.

Overall points table of BGMI Champions Gala Season 1

Orangutan Gaming - 197 points Revenant Esports - 167 points GodLike Esports - 139 points Reckoning Esports - 136 points Carnival Gaming - 114 points Medal Esports - 110 points WSB Gaming - 101 points Team Tamilas - 91 points Team Soul - 90 points Global Esports - 90 points Frequency Esports - 87 points Hyderabad Hydras - 83 points Team Zero - 81 points Team XSpark - 78 points Alibaba Raiders - 75 points Hydra Esports - 75 points Team Aaru - 70 points WindGod - 70 points Team Forever - 66 points Entity Gaming - 57 points FS Esports - 50 points U4G Esports - 44 points Big Brother Esports - 39 points Gods Reign - 5 points

GodLike Esports, who recently signed Simp and Admino, had a good showing in the Semifinals. They scored 139 points and claimed the third spot. The Jelly-led BGMI brigade got a cash prize of ₹25K.

Reckoning and Carnival Gaming captured fourth and fifth positions, with 136 and 114 points, respectively. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, came sixth with 110 points. WSB Gaming and Team Tamilas added 101 and 91 points to their respective names in the Semifinals.

Team Soul faced challenges in a few matches, ending up ninth on the table with 90 points. Global Esports ended the Semifinals with 90 points as well.

Team XSpark and Hydra Esports saw a disappointing run but have claimed their spots in the Grand Finals. Many experienced BGMI squads like WindGod, Team Forever, and Entity Gaming have been eliminated from the competition after being unable to make the top 16.