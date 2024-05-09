BGMI Clash of Warriors Season 2: Winners, points table, MVP, and more

Reckoning Esports emerged as the winners of the BGMI Clash of Warriors Season 2 and walked away with a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The team put in phenomenal performances across its 12 matches in the Grand Finals, securing 112 points on the leaderboard. The squad’s Gravity was named the MVP with 26 kills and received ₹30,000 in prize money.

Genesis Esports finished second with 109 points and 56 eliminations. The team bagged a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh. Big Brother Esports secured third place with 103 points, 62 of which came from kills.

Overall points table of BGMI Clash of Warriors Season 2 Grand Finals

Here are the overall standings of the BGMI Clash of Warriors Season 2 Grand Finals:

Reckoning Esports - 112 points Genesis Esports - 109 points Big Brother Esports - 103 points Team XSpark - 84 points Medal Esports - 81 points Carnival Gaming - 80 points Gujarat Tigers - 80 points Enigma Gaming - 70 points Revenant Esports - 68 points Hyderabad Hydras - 52 points Orangutan Gaming - 52 points Team Tamilas - 49 points Team Soul - 46 points Psyche - 37 points Hydra Official - 30 points GodLike Esports - 1 point

Team XSpark finished fourth in Season 2 of the BGMI Clash of Warriors with 84 points and 52 eliminations.

Medal Esports, led by Paradox, secured fifth place with 81 points. Meanwhile, sixth-placed Carnival Gaming and seventh-placed Gujarat Tigers had modest runs in the final stage and garnered 80 points each.

Enigma Gaming finished eighth with 70 points, while Revenant Esports, who recently topped the Grind, claimed ninth place with 68 points. Hyderabad Hydras was unable to maintain its consistency and ended up in the 10th position with 52 points.

Orangutan Gaming, led by BGMI veteran Ash, bagged the 11th position with 52 points and 37 eliminations. Meanwhile, Team Tamilas came in 12th with 49 points. 13th-placed Team Soul had a below average showing at this stage, finishing with 46 points.

Psyche and Hydra Official finished 14th and 15th with 37 and 30 points, respectively. GodLike Esports, who recently had a promising run in the Grind, ended up in the last position with only one point.