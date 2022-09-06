BGMI content creators warn fans as players fall for UC scams after game's India ban

Shocking the entire Indian gaming community, the crowd-favorite battle royale title BGMI was delisted from the virtual stores of Google and Apple on July 28. The respective companies complied with MEITY's orders, which found malicious codes in the app that could lead to a potential privacy breach and are detrimental to India's security and integrity.

The removal of the game also resulted in restricting in-game purchases through the in-game store or the officially acknowledged website, Codashop. However, several fake websites and apps have been created by miscreants who try to elicit money from users via illegal and unethical methods.

Since many players have fallen prey to these scams, it has created a massive buzz in the gaming community. To help them, several BGMI YouTubers are informing and warning them about the matter.

Popular BGMI YouTubers show how players are scammed while recharging UC through malicious apps and websites

Renowned YouTuber Classified YT (known for providing leaks on upcoming updates and sharing tips and tricks for new modes) recently took to his YouTube channel and posted a video to warn people about the matter.

In the awareness video, he mentioned how many followers recently have been tagging him on his social media accounts and asking for his help after they were scammed by fake websites available on the internet.

The content creator then spoke about how multiple third-party websites and apps have been created and are luring users to spend their money.

Warning BGMI gamers about the harmful apps and websites, he talked about how hackers can use these apps and websites to use shared information and hack into mobile phones, fill them with malware and Trojan viruses, and keep a watch on the users' actions.

He even urged his fans not to purchase UC until the game officially returns to the Google Play Store and App Store. The streamer requested that they wait for further notice from Krafton or MEITY regarding the issue.

He then referred to a video uploaded by another popular BGMI YouTuber, Spartan Subh. In the video, Subh showed how miscreants had created a fake application with the same name and looks like Codashop.

Since Codashop is an officially recognized website that provides cheap UC to players, many have fallen prey to the fake app.

He showed how the app could use and store information about users' UPI, credit card, and other payment options. Spartan Subh also warned gamers to refrain from using third-party apps or websites that can cheat them.

