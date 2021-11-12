BGMI hacks: Krafton to ban hackers, and YouTubers who promote hacks and illegal tools

Krafton has finally taken strict measures to control cheating issues in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). In a recent Instagram post, the developers announced that they have taken some strict action and banned a huge number of hackers in the last couple of weeks.

The developers also revealed some details about their future actions to control this issue. According to them, players can now peacefully enjoy their beloved game without any interference of hackers.

Krafton's efforts to make BGMI free of cheaters

Since its release last June, BGMI has become one of the most popular battle royale titles in the country. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile has made some new records in terms of downloads.

However, the excitement of the players about BGMI started to slow down when they started facing hackers in multiple matches. With the number of cheaters increasing day by day, players were becoming frustrated and started to lose interest in the game.

After noticing all this, Krafton sent out a warning to cheaters on September 30 2021. However, even after Krafton's announcement, the situation had not changed. Today, Krafton finally posted:

'Cheaters have no place in BGMI and in order to provide a fair gameplay environment to our players, we’ve been taking severe measures to remove cheaters from the game. Yes, we are aware that many players ran into cheaters even after we made our previous announcement on Sep 30th.'

They also revealed that they banned 2,519,692 accounts permanently and 706,319 accounts temporarily between October 1 and November 10 for using cheats in-game. They also confirmed that they have taken further steps to control this issue. Krafton revealed that they are coming up with a stronger system to detect cheaters along with regular monitoring of the accounts. They also confirmed that they will be blocking all YouTube channels who promote illegal programs.

'We are monitoring real-time in YouTube for any channels that promote illegal programs, and if found, we are blocking the channels immediately while working with YouTube.'

Krafton has taken multiple steps in the past to stop cheaters, but failed to remove them completely. It will be interesting to see if they are successful this time or not.

Edited by Atul S