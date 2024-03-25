BGMI Holi Face Off 2024: Winners, results, prize money, and more

BGMI Holi Face Off 2024 concluded on March 24. The first day was hosted in Playload mode, with the top eight teams from 16 moving to the next stage. The second day was held in a Single-Bracket Arena Mode on Sunday, with Team Red Parasite emerging victorious in the tournament. Their professional players Shogun, DeltaPG, and Justin from Gods Reign were part of the lineup.

Team Red Parasite got off to an emphatic start on the second day, defeating Team Mortal in their first game. They then outplayed Team MAVI in their second encounter to reach the Finale. Finally, they hammered Team Ronak in the Grand Finals by a 2-1 score line. Krafton awarded the team the first prize reward of ₹2.5 lakh.

The two-day event was organized by the publisher on the eve of Holi. It had a total prize pool of ₹6.4 lakh and featured 16 influencer teams. The bottom eight teams from the first day were knocked out of the contest. Popular names such as Team Scout, Team Dynamo, and Team Jonathan were also eliminated on the first day.

Day 2 overview of BGMI Holi Face Off 2024

Team Ronak was the runner-up of the Holi Face Off. They began the second day on a high, defeating Team Goblin in their first encounter. They maintained their superiority in their second battle against Team Flicks. However, the squad failed to beat Team Parasite in the ultimate round, taking home a cash reward of ₹1.5 lakh.

Team MAVI came third in the BGMI tournament and received ₹1 lakh in prize money. The squad defeated Team Alpha Clasher in their first battle but lost their next game against Team Red Parasite.

Team Iflicks looked impressive in their first encounter on Sunday, but they failed to beat Team Ronak in their second run. The BGMI lineup were the top performers on Day 1 as they clinched two out of their four matches in Playload mode. However, they couldn't deliver the same results in Arena mode.

Fan-favourites Team Mortal lost their first match to Team Parasite and were eliminated in the initial round. Similarly, Team Goblin, Team Alpha Clasher, and Team Classified YT were unable to win their first game.