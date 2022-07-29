BGMI in-game purchases restricted after game’s removal from Play Store

Players have reported encountering difficulties while attempting to make in-app purchases after the BGMI was removed from stores on July 28, while the rest of the game continues to function normally. Evidently, these errors and issues with UC purchases are directly a result of its delisting.

When Android users attempt to purchase UC in the battle royale game now, they receive an error notice that says:

"The item you requested is not available for purchase."

Hence, at the moment, users cannot buy the premium in-game currency. However, nothing can be said with certainty about the functioning of third-party sites used for the same purpose.

BGMI is taken off Play Store, in-app purchases no longer possible

Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban comes as a surprise to players, as even in their wildest dreams, they did not consider the suspension of their favorite title. Things turned sour a few days after the title completed its 1st anniversary.

The removal of the game is a result of the ban. Reports suggest that BGMI has been taken off Google Play Store and App Store under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, although there has been no public release made by the ministry yet.

After BGMI's sudden eviction from the store, its servers still appear functional at the time of writing. Moreover, gamers have not reported any problems other than those related to game app purchases.

Impact of BGMI's ban

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Multiple reports have also cited how the game's ban in India impacted Krafton's share price. Its stock slipped by more than 9% in early trade but recuperated from the losses at the end of the trading season, closing at -4.5%.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's journey in the first year of its debut was filled with multiple crests and troughs. The game has gained unparalleled popularity as well as a substantial market share of more than 100 million registered users already. With the recent developments, several professional players have expressed their thoughts on the game's ban.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI. Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY

At the same time, it has built an ever-strong esports ecosystem with teams heavily investing in the region. Krafton also unveiled the esports road map for the entire year with crores in the prize pool. It remains to be seen what the future holds for professional players as multiple teams have been invited to PMWI 2022 and its Afterparty Showdown.

