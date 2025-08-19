BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 2: Groups, livestream, schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage is scheduled for August 19. A total of 24 teams, divided into three groups, are participating in this phase of the tournament. The Challenger Series, which serves as a qualifier for the BGMS, also begins on August 19. Another set of 24 teams will compete in this contest for a chance to secure spots in BGMS 2025.

The League Stage features three groups of eight teams each, competing in a round-robin format. Orangutan currently leads the overall standings after Day 1. Revenant XSpark, Marcos Gaming, and Global Esports have also made promising starts.

Participating teams in BGMI Series 2025 League

Here are all the teams participating in the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025: League Stage:

Group A

FS Esports Medal Esports Los Hermanos Esports Team Aryan Reckoning Esports True Rippers Likitha Esports Victores Sumus

Group B

Gods Reign Meta Ninza TWOB Marcos Gaming Orangutan Revenant Spark NoNx Esports Team Soul

Group C

4TR Official Genesis Esports K9 Esports Phoenix Esports Madkings Esports 8Bit GodLike Esports Global Esports

Schedule and how to watch

On Day 2, Group A is scheduled to play four matches, while Groups B and C will compete in two each. The action will be streamed live from 5 pm IST on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel. The matches will also be broadcast on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Match 5 - Erangel - Group A and C

Match 6 - Miramar - Group A and C

Match 7 - Sanhok - Group A and B

Match 8 - Erangel - Group A and B

Overall scoreboard after BGMI Masters Series Day 1

Overall standings after Day 1 (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)

On Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series, Orangutan secured 45 points from four matches, placing them at the top of the overall standings. Revenant XSpark and Marcos Gaming followed in second and third positions with 41 and 37 points, respectively. Global Esports claimed fourth place with 28 points from two matches.

Team Soul, led by Nakul, finished eighth with 22 points and 16 eliminations. Gods Reign had a modest start, placing 12th on the leaderboard with 16 points. K9 Esports followed closely in 13th place with 15 points.

Team Ax, the BMPS 2025 champions, finished in 15th place with 11 points. Team 8Bit, Reckoning, and 4TR each scored nine points. Meanwhile, Madkings and Medal earned seven points apiece. Team GodLike had a rough start, with the Punk-led squad managing only three points from two matches.

The lower-ranked teams will be looking to recover and improve their standings on Day 2. The League Stage will span three weeks and is being held offline in Delhi. The Challenger Series will also take place at the same venue.

