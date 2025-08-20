BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 3: Livestream, groups, map order, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Aug 20, 2025 05:17 GMT
BGMS 2025 Day 3 is scheduled on August 20 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
BGMS 2025 Day 3 is scheduled for August 20 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage is scheduled for August 20. Four matches will be played across three maps. Teams from Groups A and B have completed six matches each, while those from Group C have played four over the first two days. Orangutan holds the top spot in the overall standings after Day 2, with captain Aaru leading the kill leaderboard.

The League Stage sees 24 teams competing over three weeks. The top four will advance directly to the Grand Finals of the BGMI event. Eight teams will qualify for the Semifinals, while the remaining 12 will proceed to the Playoffs.

Participating squads in BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage

Here are all the teams participating in the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage:

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Los Hermanos Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. True Rippers
  7. Likitha Esports
  8. Victores Sumus

Group B

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. TWOB
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. Orangutan
  6. Revenant Spark
  7. NoNx Esports
  8. Team Soul

Group C

  1. 4TR Official
  2. Genesis Esports
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Global Esports

Map order and how to watch

On Day 3, Group C will participate in all four matches, while Groups A and B will play two each. These high-stakes encounters will be livestreamed from 5 pm IST on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel.

youtube-cover
Here is the map order for Day 3:

  • Match 9 - Erangel - Group B and C
  • Match 10 - Miramar - Group B and C
  • Match 11 - Sanhok - Group A and C
  • Match 12 - Erangel - Group A and C

Overall rankings after Day 2

Table toppers Orangutan, led by Aaru, has amassed 86 points across six matches. The team, which recently won the Battlegrounds Series 2025, has managed to maintain its momentum in the BGMI Masters Series.

Revenant XSpark, captained by Sensei, holds second place with 54 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall scoreboard after Day 2 (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
Overall scoreboard after Day 2 (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)

True Rippers and Victores Sumus are in the third and fourth positions with 50 and 49 points, respectively. Fan favorite Team Soul is seventh with 39 points.

Team Aryan and Global Esports hold the 10th and 12th spots with 36 and 35 points, respectively, while Gods Reign is in 13th place with 34 points.

GodLike holds the 15th spot with 29 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Team 8Bit and K9 Esports are in the 16th and 20th positions with 29 and 22 points, respectively.

Phoenix currently sits at the bottom of the leaderboard with just five points.

