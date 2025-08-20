BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 3: Livestream, groups, map order, and how to watch

Day 3 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage is scheduled for August 20. Four matches will be played across three maps. Teams from Groups A and B have completed six matches each, while those from Group C have played four over the first two days. Orangutan holds the top spot in the overall standings after Day 2, with captain Aaru leading the kill leaderboard.The League Stage sees 24 teams competing over three weeks. The top four will advance directly to the Grand Finals of the BGMI event. Eight teams will qualify for the Semifinals, while the remaining 12 will proceed to the Playoffs.Participating squads in BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are all the teams participating in the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage:Group AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsMap order and how to watchOn Day 3, Group C will participate in all four matches, while Groups A and B will play two each. These high-stakes encounters will be livestreamed from 5 pm IST on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel.Here is the map order for Day 3:Match 9 - Erangel - Group B and CMatch 10 - Miramar - Group B and CMatch 11 - Sanhok - Group A and CMatch 12 - Erangel - Group A and COverall rankings after Day 2Table toppers Orangutan, led by Aaru, has amassed 86 points across six matches. The team, which recently won the Battlegrounds Series 2025, has managed to maintain its momentum in the BGMI Masters Series. Revenant XSpark, captained by Sensei, holds second place with 54 points and one Chicken Dinner.Overall scoreboard after Day 2 (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)True Rippers and Victores Sumus are in the third and fourth positions with 50 and 49 points, respectively. Fan favorite Team Soul is seventh with 39 points. Team Aryan and Global Esports hold the 10th and 12th spots with 36 and 35 points, respectively, while Gods Reign is in 13th place with 34 points.GodLike holds the 15th spot with 29 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Team 8Bit and K9 Esports are in the 16th and 20th positions with 29 and 22 points, respectively. Phoenix currently sits at the bottom of the leaderboard with just five points.