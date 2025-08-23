BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 6: Livestream, groups, and schedule

Day 6 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage is set to take place on August 23. Four matches will be played across three maps. Teams from Groups A and B have completed 14 matches so far, while those from Group C have played 12. Each team is expected to compete in 56 matches over the course of the four-week stage. The BGMI Masters Series 2025 is being held in Delhi. The BGCS, which serves as a qualifier for the Masters, is also taking place at the same venue. Nodwin Gaming has allocated a prize pool of ₹1.5 crore for the tournament, attracting many top-tier teams to the competition.Participating teams in BGMI Masters Series 2025 League StageHere are all the teams participating in the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage:Group AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsSchedule and how to watchThe first two matches of Day 6 will feature teams from Groups B and C. The next two will be played between Groups A and C. All the action will be streamed live on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel.Here is the schedule for Day 6:Match 21 - Erangel - Group B and C - 5:15 pm ISTMatch 22 - Miramar - Group B and C - 6:00 pm ISTMatch 23 - Sanhok - Group A and C - 6:45 pm ISTMatch 24 - Erangel - Group A and C - 7:25 pm ISTOverall rankings after Day 5Orangutan continues to hold the top position after Day 5 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage. The team has secured 169 points from 14 matches, bagging two Chicken Dinners and 99 eliminations.Under the leadership of Nakul, Team Soul has delivered strong performances and is currently sitting in second place with 140 points and two Chicken Dinners. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThird-placed Gods Reign and fourth-placed Global Esports are tied with 120 points each. LOS Hermanos has climbed to fifth place with 119 points, while GodLike has dropped to the seventh position with 112 points.Revenant XSpark, led by Sensei, is 10th with 100 points, while Medal has risen to 12th place with 97 points. Madkings, Team 8Bit, True Rivals, and K9 have scored 90, 83, 79, and 77 points, respectively. Phoenix remains at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 31 points.