BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The second weekly finals of the BGMI Masters Series commenced today, with the top 16 teams from the qualifiers competing for the 25 lakhs prize pool. After the conclusion of Day 1, GodLike holds first place with 47 points in the weekly standings.

Rivalry and OR Esports had steady performances as they were in second and third places with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner each. OR Esports played with a three-person roster as their IGL could not compete today.

Chemin and Orangutan finished fourth and fifth with 44 and 43 points in four matches. Team Soul captured sixth place with 36 points with the help of 18 eliminations.

Launch Week toppers Skylightz Gaming stayed 14th with 12 points, followed by Marcos and Enigma Gaming.

BGMI Masters Series overall standings (Week 1 + Week 2 finals Day 1)

Team Soul grabbed first place after Week 2 Finals Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 (Image via Loco)

Team Soul acquired pole position with 130 points, including 56 points, after 12 matches, followed by OR Esports. Skylightz Gaming dropped two places to hold third with 115 points after a poor performance today.

Team GodLike finished 10th after Day 1 (Image via Loco)

GodLike placed 10th with 96 points, while FS and Team Forever, who failed to book their tickets for the weekly finals, were still in 13th and 14th, respectively.

Marcos Gaming placed 24th (Image via Loco)

Team Xspark and Enigma came in 15th and 16th with 76 and 69 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming is still in the 24th spot with 23 points.

Week 2 Finals Day 1 overview

OR Esports, despite having a three-man squad today, came out the winner with ten kills in the first match, thanks to Aaru's 1v2 against Team Xspark in the final zone.

Team Soul and GodL also had fabulous matches, accumulating 21 and 20 points, respectively. Jonathan was the MVP with five frags.

BGMI Masters Week 2 Finals Day 1 top eight teams in weekly standings (Image via Loco)

Team XO got a 7-kill Chicken Dinner in the second match played in Sanhok. Nigma lost a 1v1 fight against Team XO and claimed second place with five frags.

OR and Enigma scored 13 and 11 points, while Blind earned ten points. Marcos, Insane, and Rivalry had a bad match, collecting only one point each.

Team XO scored 28 points on the BGMI Week 2 Finals Day 1 (Image via Loco)

Switching to the Miramar game, Rivalry Esports pulled out a surprise by winning the match with nine finishes. GodLike secured second place with eight kills after losing a 2v4 fight against Rivalry.

Team Soul and OR Esports scored three points each, while Skylightz Insane and Blind were eliminated with only one point each.

Orangutan won the fourth match with 13 frags, showcasing brilliant fighting skills. Rivalry and 8Bit occupied second and third places, respectively, while Revenant scored 12 points.

