BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 1 Day 3: Overall standings, top players, overview, and more

The first week of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 concluded with Skylightz Gaming emerging as the table toppers with 103 points from their eight matches. They earned two chicken dinners today, which propelled them to the pole position. They received four lakhs INR in prize money and also took a Hunger Cure award of 75K INR.

Team Soul finished second with 94 points, with the help of 38 eliminations and a chicken dinner, followed by Team Insane. Team XO and OR Esports claimed fourth and fifth places with 84 and 82 points, respectively. OR Esports's poor performances today saw them drop to the fifth position.

Team Forever showed amazing gameplay in the last two games, finishing seventh in the overall standings. TSM and XSpark were in 14th and 15th place, followed by GodLike Esports. Marcos and Rivalry came in 23rd and 24th positions as both teams displayed miserable performances in the first week.

Fierce emerged as the MVP of the first week with 15 finishes, while Chemin Destro became the Eliminator of the week with 20 kills. Jonathan was the Damager, while BlazeOp claimed the Cruiser award in the first week.

BGMI Masters Series Day 3 overview

BGIS 2021 champion Skylightz Gaming made a comeback today, clinching a seven-kill win in the first match after defeating Nigma Galaxy in the last zone of Miramar. Nigma Galaxy and 8Bit secured second and third place with eight and five frags, respectively. Team XO came fourth with ten eliminations thanks to Fierce's five kills, while Team Soul collected 10 points.

Skylightz once again put up a mesmerizing performance as they secured another chicken dinner with nine finishes in the second match played between Group B and Group C. Nigma Galaxy also played brilliantly as the side occupied second place with ten kills.

Revenant was able to finish third, and Hydra Official grabbed fourth place with eight finishes. Nigma MJ bagged the MVP award with four finishes.

Team Enigma Forever had a 10-kill chicken dinner in the third match played between Group A and Group C in Sanhok. Enigma and TSM managed to hold on to their second and third places with four and two finishes. 8Bit and Revenant garnered eight points each; Hydra, FS, and Soul grabbed five points each.

Team Enigma Forever won their fourth match as well. On the other hand, Team Soul finished in second place thanks to Goblin's survival gameplay. Team XSpark were looking four-man strong but unfortunately lost their fight against Team Forever and came fourth.

