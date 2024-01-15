BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Finale Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

Following their tremendous performances on Day 3, Team XSpark seized the top spot with 166 points and 83 kills in the BGMI Multiverse Series Finale. The squad garnered 72 points in six matches and grabbed the pole position. Among their lineup, Spraygod has notched up 30 eliminations, while their latest addition, Ninjajod, provided great support in the process.

On the other hand, Team Tamilas endured a few rough outings and slipped to second with 164 points. The squad was quite dominant over the first two days but couldn’t maintain their consistency on Day 3. Despite the dropoff, Team XSpark sit a mere two points ahead after 18 matches. The quest for the top spot will resume tomorrow at 12 pm.

Day 3 overview of BGMI Multiverse Series Finale

Overall BGMI standings of Finals after 18 matches (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Medal Esports finished third with 155 points and 71 kills. Despite suffering a poor run in the first two matches, they amassed an impressive 50 points on Day 3. With 153 points, Global Esports cemented their fourth-placed finish. Notably, star player Beast held the first rank with 31 eliminations in the top fraggers leaderboard.

Orangutan Gaming encountered some difficulties today and dropped from second to fifth with 148 points. The squad, led by Ash, accumulated 33 points on Day 3. They will attempt to regain their rhythm in the remaining 12 games.

Team 8Bit occupied sixth position with 148 points despite not picking any Chicken Dinner. Among their impressive personnel, Mighty has amassed 28 frags in 18 matches. Seventh-placed WM Gaming posted 136 points and an impressive 60-kill haul. The team has been marred by inconsistencies through the first three days of the BGMI Multiverse Finals.

Day 3 saw GodLike Esports accumulate 36 points, as they finished eighth in the overall standings with 131 points and 62 eliminations. Star player Jonathan is currently sitting at 25 eliminations, the most in his team.

Revenant Esports registered a 31-point Chicken Dinner in the second game of the day. They ascended from rock bottom to ninth place in the overall ranking with 130 points. That said, Reckoning Esports stood only a point behind them in 10th.

Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, ranked 12th with 126 points. Hydra Esports kicked off the third day with a fabulous victory in the first game but struggled in the subsequent matches. Their efforts eventually resulted in a 13th-placed finish and 125 points. Moving down, Team Soul couldn't snap their poor form and slumped to 16th with 89 points in the BGMI Multiverse Finals.