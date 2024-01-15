BGMI Multiverse Series Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Tamilas dethroned Orangutan Gaming from the prime position on Day 2 of the BGMI Multiverse Series Finals. This squad acquired two Chicken Dinners on January 14, which propelled them to the top of the overall standings. The club has obtained 136 points, including 60 kills, from playing 12 matches in this phase. MrIGL, a member of this squad, has eliminated 22 enemies alone in the first two days.

Orangutan Gaming dropped a spot to second place on the overall scoreboard on Day 2. They currently have 115 points. Although the Ash-led roster got one Chicken Dinner on the second day, they still lost their dominant spot. That said, their two star athletes, AKop and Wizgod, have played brilliantly so far in the Finals.

Day 2 overview of BGMI Multiverse Series Finals

Overall standings of Finals after Day 2 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Global Esports faltered a bit and grabbed 32 points on Day 2. The organization was third with 108 points and one Chicken Dinner when the second day ended. Their rising player, Beast, topped the kill leaderboard with 26 eliminations.

Medal and 8Bit came fourth and fifth with 105 and 102 points on Day 2, respectively. Both squads have offered scintillating performances so far in the Grand Finals.

GodLike Esports displayed an enhanced performance on Day 2 and moved up to sixth spot with 94 points. The Jelly-led squad will hope to maintain their gameplay consistency in the remaining 18 matches of this stage. Reckoning Esports is currently right behind them in eighth position with 90 points.

TWM Gaming fell to the ninth spot with 79 points on the second day, adding only 33 points to their tally. Aslaa Esports, an underdog BGMI squad, came 10th with 78 points. WSB Gaming ended the day in the 11th spot with 76 points, including 41 kills.

Hydra Esports struggled on Day 2, slipping from third to the 12th position with 75 points. The renowned organization secured only 19 points from six matches on January 14.

Fan-favourite squad Team Soul garnered 44 points on Day 2. The Manya-led roster is in 13th place with 74 points. This lineup saw a powerful run in the Semifinals but has struggled in the BGMI Multiverse Grand Finals.

Chemin Esports saw another average day and ended up in 14th with 73 points. Saumraj-led Entity Gaming couldn’t get their momentum going on Day 2, as the team came 15th with 72 points. Revenant, an experienced BGMI lineup, is in the last spot with 64 points.