BGMI new Royale Pass season release date revealed

Players eagerly await the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to release news regarding the upcoming Royale Pass and Ranking Season in-game. The time has arrived as an announcement has been made revealing these changes and their start dates.

On the official website, Krafton has stated the following:

“We’d like to inform you of the schedule of the end of Royal Pass & Ranking Season 19 and the opening of a new season.”

Fans can now expect the next update for the game to be released in the coming few days.

Release date of BGMI’s new Royale Pass revealed

Annoucement made on the official website of BGMI

With the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, major alterations to the Royale Pass and Ranking Season were announced. The same has now been revealed by Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on their official website.

Each Royale Pass will now be running for one month, and there will be two passes running between each version of BGMI. The abbreviations have been changed from S1, S2, and so on to M1, M2, etc.

For instance, the Season 20 Royale Pass will be M1, and Season 21 Royale Pass will be M2.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India official website likely to reveal BGMI 1.5.0 update date as PUBG Mobile enters new season

End date of Season 19 RP and start of M1 RP

Given below are the release date and time of M1, i.e., the next Royale Pass season in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

“Opening of M1: 2021/07/14 (Wed) 07:30:00 AM”

Therefore, it will be made available to the players on July 14th at 7:30 AM IST.

Apart from this, they have mentioned that three Ranking Seasons will be combined as one Cycle. Players will be able to procure additional rewards by successively reaching a given tier within the Cycle.

The abbreviations would be in the form of C1S1, C1S2, C1S3 (Cycle 1) and C2S1, C2S2, C2S3 (Cycle 2), and so on.

Schedule of Ranking Season

Users can click here to visit the official website and read about the detailed changes announced by the developers.

Also read: “From the very moment of its launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was able to live up to the hype”: Pratik “Alpha Clasher” Jogiya

Maxtern predicts Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS release date! Check here

Edited by Ravi Iyer