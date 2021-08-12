BGMI new update Patch Notes (August 2021): RP schedule, game mode, and more changes revealed

Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has recently released a new client patch. It has addressed several game-related issues in addition to marking the release of a new Royale Pass.

Notably, the BGMI 1.5 patch went live on 13 July 2021, ushering in plenty of exciting features with a collaboration with Krafton, rank division adjustments, and a new weapon, to name a few. The developers released several client updates after this to further optimize and improve the overall experience for users.

The first client patch was implemented on 14 July, followed by the second patch on 23 July. Following this, a client patch took place yesterday i.e., 10 August.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) client patch

The BGMI client patch fixed several issues within the game. (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton notified users about the patch through its official website and Discord server. The new client patch went live at 2:40 PM (GMT +5:30) on 10 August 2021. The patch was automatically implemented once the player restarts Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) after the given time.

BGMI Patch notes

The patch notes that have been published, highlighting the areas of change as well as the issues that were fixed in the latest iteration of the patch. The following are the Battlegrounds Mobile India 10 August client patch notes:

Royale Pass Season M2

New royale pass will start on 13 August 2021 at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

Royale Pass M2 ends on 17 September 2021 at 5:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

C1S2 schedule

It starts on 17 September 2021 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

Mission Ignition Mode

It ends on 14 September at 5:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

Fixed Issues

Aim effect error with Ancient Snake DP28

Unable to punch intermittently in Arcade Mode

The character being able to hide in containers

Character getting stuck in the assembly line in the factory

Tongue sticking effect of Fool's Surprise, The Fool - M416's lv. six feature, not working in the Lab

Players can read the official announcement on the website.

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently announced Independence Day Mahotsav starting from 11 August 2021. It will be available until 20 August 2021 and offers a variety of items as rewards, including the exclusive AWM skin. Players can also collect 48 million download milestone reward in the game.

