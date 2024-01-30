BGMI Patriot Cup 2024 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise results, and more

Day 2 of the BGMI Patriot Cup 2024 Finals wrapped up on January 29. Team Tamilas moved to the first spot on the table after bagging 92 points in 11 matches. Chemin Esports secured second place with 88 points, followed by Destro-led Gods Reign in third place with 79 points. Meanwhile, Reckoning Esports slipped to the fourth spot (from the first) with 75 points.

Orangutan Gaming finished fifth with 73 points after securing two Chicken Dinners on the day. Battlegrounds Mobile India stars AKOP and Drigger registered 17 eliminations each for the team. Meanwhile, WSB and Aerobotz Esports bagged 69 and 67 points, respectively.

Mavi-led Global Esports took ninth place with 61 points. GodLike Esports secured the 10th spot with 59 points, 44 of which came from eliminations. Their arch-rivals, Team Soul, finished a point behind them in the 11th position. Entity Gaming bagged 53 points, while Medal scored 33.

Day 2 highlights of BGMI Patriot Cup 2024 Finals

Match 1 - Erangel

Team Soul put on a spectacular show on Day 1 of the BGMI Patriot Cup 2024 Finals. They registered a 23-point Chicken Dinner in the first match.

Aerobotz Esports and Medal secured 10 points each, while Hyderabad Hydras took nine points with the help of five kills.

Match 2 - Miramar

Aerobotz Esports won the second match with 17 points. Orangutan Gaming also played fearlessly and earned 20 points. GodLike Esports, led by BGMI pro Jelly, bagged 12 points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Orangutan Gaming secured a 20-point win in the third match. Team Tamilas and TWM Gaming earned 17 and nine points, respectively, while Entity Gaming bagged six, thanks to Pukar’s play.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Chemin Esports, an underdog BGMI squad, managed to win the fourth match with 20 points. Meanwhile, Entity Gaming showcased their aggressive play and grabbed 17 points.

Team Tamilas, Gods Reign, and Aerobotz gained eight, eight, and seven points, respectively.

Match 5 - Erangel

Godz’s eight eliminations helped WSB Gaming ensure a 21-point victory in the fifth match. TWM Gaming collected 14 points, while the Destro-led Gods Reign acquired 11 points.

Match 6 - Miramar

The last match of the day saw Chemin Esports register an impressive 24-point Chicken Dinner. Gods Reign claimed 14 points with the help of eight kills.

Autobotz earned 12 points, while Team Tamilas bagged seven.