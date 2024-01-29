BGMI Patriot Cup 2024 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Patriot Cup 2024 kicked off in style, featuring 16 finalists battling it out over five intense matches. Reckoning Esports emerged as the frontrunners, securing a chicken dinner and amassing 51 points. They were led by star player Punkk, who contributed significantly to the team's 30 frag points.

Team Tamilas had a commendable start, securing second place with 45 points, while Gods Reign, rebounding from a challenging league stage, claimed the third spot with 41 points. Global Esports, despite strong frag performance, fell short on placement points, securing the fifth position. Fan-favorite GodLike found themselves in eighth place after the first day.

Orangutan, the league's top performer, faced a tough start, currently occupying the 11th spot, and another fan-favorite, Team Soul, was in 12th place with 21 points.

Day 1 results of the BGMI The Patriot Cup Finals 2024

Entity Gaming, led by BGMI Pro Saumraj, dominated the first match, clinching victory with 10 frags. Gamlaboy's stellar performance saw him taking down eight opponents and earning the MVP title. Autobotz and Orangutan, despite early exits, showcased resilience by eliminating eight and 10 players, respectively.

Gods Reign triumphed in the second match on the desert terrain of Miramar, securing 11 frags. Team Tamilas and Reckoning Esports secured the second and third positions with six and five frags, respectively. Iqoo Soul, despite an early elimination, managed to secure six frags.

Reckoning continued their dominance in the fast-paced third match on Sanhok, securing 14 frags, with Hunter claiming eight eliminations. Global Esports and TWM Gaming secured the second and third positions with seven and four frags, respectively.

Autobotz Esports played strategically to secure victory in the fourth battle on Vikendi, achieving seven frags. GodLike displayed composed gameplay, securing the second spot with 10 frags, while OR Esports secured the third position with eight frags.

Team Tamilas, led by BGMI star Mrigal, closed the day with a win in the final match on Erangel, securing seven frags. Hyderabad Hydras secured the second spot with eight frags, and Global Esports adopted an aggressive approach to secure the third position with nine eliminations.

Day 2 of the BGMI Patriotic Cup Finals is all set to play on January 29. All these participants will aim to solidify their rankings today. The Grand Finale will be held over four days to decide the champions.