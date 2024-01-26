BGMI The Patriot Cup 2024 Semifinals: Overall scoreboard, qualified teams for Finals, and more

Orangutan Gaming captured first position with 136 points in the Semifinals of BGMI The Patriot Cup 2024. The Ash-led lineup displayed magnificent performances on Day 4 and jumped to the top spot in the overall standings. Their two prominent athletes, AKop and Drigger, secured 37 and 29 frags, respectively, in their 16 matches.

Global Esports occupied second place with 123 points, including 82 finishes. Beast from the squad picked up 32 important eliminations. The Mavi-led roster earned three Chicken Dinners in the Semifinals.

Team Soul, led by Manya, registered the third spot with 123 points. The fan-favorite squad grabbed 77 kills and two Chicken Dinners in this process. The club will aim to continue their decent performances in the Grand Finals, starting on January 28. The Semifinals took place from January 23 to 26, and 24 teams were invited to participate in this initial stage.

Qualified teams for BGMI The Patriot Cup 2024 Grand Finals

The first to 16th-ranked teams from the overall points table have achieved their spots in the four-day Grand Finals. Meanwhile, the bottom eight clubs have been knocked out of this BGMI competition. Here are the finalists;

ORANGUTAN GLOBAL ESPORTS TEAM SOUL MEDAL ESPORTS RECKONING ESPORTS WSB GAMING TWM GAMING OR ESPORTS TEAM TAMILAS ENTITY GAMING AEROBOTZ ESPORTS GODS REIGN HYDERABAD HYDRAS CHEMIN ESPORTS GODLIKE ESPORTS AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS

While Medal Esports and Reckoning scored 111 points each in the Semifinals, securing the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, WSB Gaming and TWM closely followed them with 109 and 108 points. OR Esports, led by Robin, seized the eighth position with 101 points, 42 of which were collected from eliminations.

Team Tamilas and Entity Gaming garnered 94 points each in their 16 encounters. Gods Reign, led by Destro, registered 12th place with 89 points. Hyderabad Hydras clinched 13th position with 85 points. Chemin (84), GodLike Esports (84), and Autobotz (83) narrowly managed to ensure their spot in the Grand Finals.

Eliminated teams from BGMI The Patriot Cup 2024

These eight teams were unable to qualify for the Finals;

CARNIVAL GAMING TEAM JOKER REVENANT ESPORTS TEAM 8BIT HYDRA ESPORTS ASLAA ESPORTS ENIGMA GAMING TEAM XSPARK

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, ranked 17th with 80 points. Team Joker and Revenant Esports scored 78 and 74 points to their respective names. Team 8Bit took 64 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner. Hydra Esports, a popular BGMI club, came 21st with 63 points. Team XSpark, led by Dreams, accumulated only 53 points and stood at the bottom of the overall rankings.