BGMI Patriotic Cup 2024 Grand Finals Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Orangutan Gaming jumped to first position on Day 3 of the BGMI Patriotic Cup 2024 Grand Finals. The squad achieved two Chicken Dinners today, on January 30, 2024, and posted 142 points in the overall standings. Autobotz Esports also had a great day as they acquired second spot with 128 points. Team Tamilas fell to third place with 126 points. Chemin and Reckoning Esports obtained 111 and 110 points respectively.

Gods Reign held seventh in the rankings with 105 points, followed by Entity Gaming. WSB Gaming and Team Soul were ninth and 11th in the table with 98 and 84 points, respectively. GodLike Esports has earned 78 points, including 60 kills, in their 17 matches. Hyderabad Hydras and Medal Esports claimed 72 and 53 points to their respective names.

Day 3 overall standings of BGMI Patriotic Cup 2024 Grand Finals

Match 1 - Erangel

Autobotz Esports fought with technical precision in the first encounter and came out victorious with 19 points. Team Soul also made a strong start to the day and ensured 14 points. Orangutan Gaming and Gods Reign garnered 13 points each. Destro was the top individual performer with six frags.

Match 2 - Miramar

Godz from WSB Gaming helped his team clinch the second round as he dismissed Hunter from Reckoning Esports in a final 1v1 battle. Both teams earned 16 points each in this match. Autobotz collected 14 points, including nine eliminations. Team Soul claimed only four points, which included three frags.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Aerobotz Esports exhibited their aggressive approach and earned a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner. Their rising BGMI pro Kaalan took eight frags. Autobotz yet again performed impressively and gained 13 points. GodLike Esports acquired 11 points thanks to Jell’s four kills.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Entity Gaming put up a stunning show to win the fourth game with 18 points. Reckoning Esports registered 16 crucial points to their name. Team Tamilas somehow obtained 10 points.

Match 5 - Erangel

Ash-led Orangutan Gaming emerged victorious in the fifth encounter with 22 points. Their two BGMI pros, AKop and Wizzgod, picked up 5 and 4 kills, respectively. Autobotz continued their terrific campaign and secured 18 points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Orangutan Gaming registered their consecutive second victory with 22 points. TWM Gaming was the second-best scorer with 14 points. Global Esports posted 12 points, while OR Esports, led by BGMI pro Robin, took 11 points.