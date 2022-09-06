BGMI players report migration notice on a particular account, gives rise to data transfer rumors

There have been many fake return date announcements regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, but nothing has materialized to date.

According to a recent development, many fans have started reporting an "account migration" prompt upon searching for specific player IDs in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The phase after BGMI's ban has been challenging for many players. There have been many positive updates around the return date as users have continued to hold their hopes higher. Every day something new related to the unban pops up on the internet as fans wait for Krafton's response.

Readers can find out more about the matter and its potential relation to the game's ban in the following section.

BGMI data transfer rumors: Fans are encountering an "account migration" prompt on searching certain Player IDs

The "account migration" prompt in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via YouTube/LuckyMan)

Many users have noticed that specific player IDs are not appearing in the in-game search results. Although they are visible in the ranking table when gamers browse in the in-game search box, they are facing a migration notice that says:

"The player you are viewing has migrated to Battlegrounds Mobile India."

Interestingly, the migration prompt is similar to the one that showed up during the PUBG Mobile-BGMI data transfer. In 2021, Krafton provided an opportunity to ex-PUBG Mobile users from India to transfer their accounts from the original game to the new one.

A similar prompt was seen in PUBG Mobile affter the BGMI launch (Image via YouTube/LuckyMan)

After the data transfer concluded, players weren't able to search for the migrated accounts in PUBG Mobile. Thus, similar speculations have started picking up as some accounts have started showing similar messages in BGMI.

However, it is still relatively early to speculate anything about the data transfer or the potential glitch, as, after the recent ban, Krafton has been pushing minor updates to keep the servers live. Despite the suspension of UC purchases, players can still enjoy almost all of the game's features.

For the unversed, PUBG Mobile was banned in September 2020 and made a return to the Indian market as BGMI in July 2021. The Indian variant allowed users to synchronize their progress in the original game, but in July 2022, it met with the same fate as the Indian government banned BGMI.

The ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India was related to security concerns as reports alleged that the game was in contact with the Chinese servers and was sharing user data.

