Why was BGMI banned from Indian Google Play Store? Entire timeline explained

Google and Apple removed the popular tactical shooter BGMI from their India-specific application stores on 28 July 2022. The sudden discarding was met with mixed reactions as the ban rumors started picking up on social media, as many fans came up with creative memes.

Hours later, Google's statement confirmed the removal was a response to a specific order, which hinted at the government's decision to put restrictions on Battlegrounds Mobile India. All the developments confirmed that BGMI's removal was a step taken due to national security concerns.

However, there is still some confusion among some users regarding the exact timeline of the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban.

BGMI ban: Government of India implemented restrictions based on national security concerns

As mentioned earlier, the move to take down the app was implemented on 28 July 2022. Furthermore, Google's statement on the day of removal confirmed the Indian government's role.

Although the Government of India did not officially announce the ban, various news reports mentioned the probable reason being related to the nation's security concerns.

The move by the Government of India was similar to the Free Fire and PUBG Mobile bans. It implemented the suspensions under Section 69A of the IT Act.

According to sources, Krafton was allegedly collecting and sharing user data, unauthorized, to its servers in China. Thus, the matter became a concern for the nation's sovereignty and security.

Later, a senior government official confirmed the reports of BGMI servers interacting with those in China. However, Krafton, in one of its statements, denied any allegations related to data sourcing to foreign servers.

Here's what the statement read:

"Dear Patron of BGMI, we are committed to the Indian market and are positive about the opportunities in the country. At KRAFTON Inc., the security and privacy of our user data are of utmost importance to us. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India, including data protection laws and regulations, and will continue abiding by them."

In addition to clarification on the allegations, Krafton added a thank you note to the Battlegrounds Mobile India fans:

"We thank you for all the love and support you have shown us in our journey until here, and we hope to continue our association in the future as well. There may be questions in your minds regarding the current situation about the country's most loved game – BGMI. In line with this, we have been working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues."

However, there hasn't been any sign from the Government of India to ease the restrictions. It seems like Battlegrounds Mobile India will remain banned in the country indefinitely, and its future is uncertain.

Readers should note that despite the ban on the game, the servers are still active. However, in-app purchases have been suspended.

