BGMI Rising Star Showdown Season 3 Finals: Teams, dates, and Semifinals results 

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Rising Star Showdown Season 3 will start on February 9 at 1 pm IST. The two-week Semifinals concluded on February 8 with 16 teams booking their spots in the Finale. They will now contest over three days for a prize pool of ₹6 lakh. You can watch this phase live on the YouTube and Rooter channels of RA Esports in Hindi.

During the Semifinals, three groups of eight teams each fought in a round robin format across two weeks. The 16 finalists have now been selected, and the eight remaining teams have been eliminated.

Qualified teams for BGMI Rising Star Showdown Finals

Here is the list of all the 16 finalists;

Genesis Esports Reckoning Esports Gods Reign Team Soul Carnival Gaming Chemin Esports Hyderabad Hydras FS Esports Revenant Esports Orangutan Team Forever Big Brother Team 8Bit Entity Gaming GodLike Esports Gujarat Tigers

Semifinals results

Genesis Esports surprised fans with their splendid performances throughout the Semifinals. They grabbed the first spot with 252 points, including 140 kills, picking up six Chicken Dinners in this process. Reckoning Esports registered second place with 237 points and four Chicken Dinners. Their captain, Punk, claimed 46 kills in this stage.

Gods Reign held third in the table with 231 points, including 133 eliminations. Their IGL Destro claimed 42 frags. Team Soul, led by BGMI pro Manya, secured the fourth spot with 211 points and four Chicken Dinners. The fan-favorite club took four Chicken Dinners and will be a strong contender for the title in the Grand Finals.

Carniva Gaming and Chemin Esports claimed the fifth and sixth place with 201 and 190 points, respectively. Hyderabad Hydras also delivered a great performance to ensure seventh position with 184 points, including 116 finishes.

Revenant Esports had a nice run in the first week but struggled a bit in the second week. However, the Sensei-led lineup managed to claim ninth place with 179 points. Orangutan captured the 10th spot with 178 points, thanks to Wizzgod's 41 kills. Team Forever, Big Brother, and 8Bit scored 177 points each and secured seats in the BGMI Rising Showdown Finals.

Saumraj-led Entity Gaming garnered 176 points and ended up in 14th place. GodLike Esports (173) and Gujarat Tigers (169) barely claimed spots in the Grand Finals. Hydra Officials and Blind Esports failed to reach the BGMI Showdown Finals by a narrow margin. Apart from them, Medal, Team XSpark, and some other experienced clubs couldn't make it to the ultimate stage.