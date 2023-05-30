BGMI Rising Tournament 2023: Number of teams, schedule, and more

To celebrate the comeback of BGMI, Krafton has announced a tournament named the Rising, which will feature top Indian squads. The South Korean publisher posted the teaser for their first event after the game's release. Since its official confirmation on May 19, fans, who love watching BGMI/PUBG Mobile competition, have been eager to see their favorite teams compete in an intense battle once again.

Sharing a 47-second video on their official social media, Krafton mentions that

"Attention! The streets are echoing with the whispers of the game to return, and it's time to answer the call. With 64 teams, 4 days full of action, fun, conversation and much more. Rejoice the Comeback!!"

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available from May 29 on both Google Play and iOS platforms. Many renowned streamers and players have also live-streamed their gameplay on YouTube. It is also noteworthy that now they are getting a great number of viewers, which also helps the game attract more users.

BGMI Rising to feature 64 star-studded teams

A total of 64 teams from the country will be invited to compete in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Rising 2023, which will be hosted across four days. However, the names of these contestants have yet to be unveiled. This first event will kick off in June, offering a thrilling experience for fans who had been waiting for the game for almost a year.

Krafton also didn't mention the format and prize pool of the contest in the teaser. With only one day left in the tournament, the full details of the competition will be made public soon.

After the official affiliation of its release by Krafton, Indian teams have been preparing themselves for their future competitions. Some players have already revealed their squads for upcoming tournaments through their social media accounts. Several organizations are expected to reveal their lineups in a few days.

The last BGMI event before the game ban was the Battleground Showdown, which was held from July 21 to 24, 2022. The title was claimed by 7SEA Esports, who later also participated in the 2022 PMWI, a grand PUBG Mobile tournament in Riyadh.

The livestream of the 2023 Rising tournament will be held on the official YouTube channel of Battleground Ground Mobile India; however, as mentioned, the timetable and match order has not yet been disclosed. Several teams, including Team Soul and GodLike Esports, will focus to notch up this event to boost their confidence.

