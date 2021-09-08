BGMI Season M3 start date, time, and more revealed for Android and iOS devices

BGMI is Krafton’s offering exclusively for players in India. The Royale Pass is one of the main ways for users to access a full cosmetic item within the game. They need to complete numerous missions to earn RP Points, which will help them move forward and earn rewards.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India update in July brought considerable changes in the Royale Pass and ranking system. The RP is running monthly, and the abbreviation for the same has been changed to M1, M2, and so forth. Also, the maximum rank has been reduced to 50.

Simultaneously, a cycle has been applied in the ranking system where three seasons are combined to form a single cycle.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Royale Pass M3 start date and time revealed

The current Royale Pass will end on 16 August 2021 (Image via BGMI)

BGMI M2 RP – Project T started on 13 August 2021 and will be available until 17 September 2021, 5:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

Players can expect the commencement of the M3 on 17 or 18 September 2021 at 7:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). If there is no gap, as in the case of M1 and M2, then it might be released on 17 September 2021, whereas if there is a gap between the new RP, then it might be released on 18 September 2021.

The Elite Pass in BGMi will cost 360 UC (Image via BGMI)

Upon its release, gamers can buy the Elite Pass for 360 UC, while the Elite Pass Plus will cost them 960 UC. Some rewards from the pass have also been leaked. Users can read more about them here.

Players can also expect the BGMI 1.6 update to go live a few days before the conclusion of the existing Royale Pass.

Note: The release date for the BGMI RP M3 is presumed, as the developers have not yet announced the official date.

C1S2 start date and time revealed

C1S1 started on 14 July 2021 and comes to a close on 16 September 2021 at 5:30 am IST (GMT +5:30). According to the official website, the C1S2 will start on 17 September 2021 at 7:30 am IST (GMT +5:30 and be available for the next two months.

