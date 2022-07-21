BGMI Showdown Day 1: Groups, schedule, maps, casters, when and where to watch 

The first day of the BGMI Showdown LAN event begins today with the top 24 teams competing for the PMWI 2022: Afterparty slot. A total of 24 matches will be played across four days. The teams have been invited on the basis of their performances in previous official contests.

Three groups of eight teams will battle in a round-robin format, and each day will have six matches spread across three maps. Day 1 consists of three matches on Erangel, two matches on Miramar, and one match on Sanhok.

BGMI Showdown Day 1 map order

Each team will play four matches today, starting with Group A and B on the Erangel map.

Match 1: Group A and B - Erangel

Match 2: Group A and B - Miramar

Match 3: Group B and C - Sanhok

Match 4: Group B and C - Erangel

Match 5: Group A and C - Miramar

Match 6: Group A and C - Erangel

Groups

Group A

7SEA Global Esports GodLike Orangutan R Esports INS Team Kinetic Udog India

Group B

Autobotz FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports Reckoning Esports Esports Wala Team Soul TSM

Group C

Big Brother Esports Enigma Gaming Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Revenant Skylightz Team Xspark Team XO

When and where to watch

The showdown will be livestreamed in English and Hindi on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 4:00 pm. Apart from YouTube, fans can also watch the event on Loco.

Broadcast talent

Sperocasts - Analysts

Ankitbot - Analyst

Ocean Sharma - Caster

Experiment - Caster

Varun John - Caster

Zishan Alam - Caster

Arka - Caster

After winning the Nodwin BGMI Masters Series, Global Esports will look to win another LAN event. GodLike Esports, who lost the previous trophy by a few points, will have a chance for redemption. The synergy among their team members is at an all-time high after the signing of star IGL Shadow.

Team Soul, the BMPS champions, has also been in fantastic form as each member plays their part perfectly and is one of the top challengers for the trophy. Orangutan grabbed everyone's attention with their stellar performance that led to them finishing third in the BGMI Masters Series.

Popular teams like TSM, Team XO, Team XSpark, and Hyderabad Hydras have not been in form over the past few weeks. However, they still have a great chance to bounce back with their performances during the tournament.

