BGMI to shut down data transfer feature for Facebook logins

BGMI will shut down its data transfer feature with Facebook accounts this month. Additionally, the option to log in with this platform will be disabled unless users have FB applications installed on their devices.

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India provide fans the option to transfer their data from their PUBG Mobile accounts linked to Facebook and Twitter to BGMI.

This allows the community to retrieve items that they previously possessed, including outfits, skins of vehicles, weapons, and more. Not all items will be transferred, though.

Players can find an extensive list in the support section of the game’s official website. The deadline for this data transfer was set as 31 December 2021.

BGMI to stop data transfer with Facebook account

Recently the game’s developers have announced that data transfer with the Facebook account will be shut down starting from 28 September 2021 due to the changes in the policy of Facebook SDK.

The official post on the website read:

“Logins with Facebook accounts in the embedded browser of Android devices will be disabled in the future, according to the policy update related to the Facebook SDK. Accordingly, after the date mentioned below, the data transfer of Facebook accounts will be shut down, and logins will not be possible unless the Facebook App is installed.”

Shutdown of data transfer with Facebook accounts: After 28 September, patch

Login disabled unless the Facebook App is installed on the device: After 5 October

The target platform for both is AOS.

As a result, users only have a few weeks to transfer their data from the previous application with their Facebook account.

They should follow the instructions given below to transfer their data to BGMI:

Step 1: First, you must open the settings section in BGMI and tap on the Account Transfer option under the Basic tab.

Step 2: A dialog box will appear asking you to provide consent for data transfer.

Step 3: Finally, you need to choose the social network account linked to the prior application. The two options provided are Facebook and Twitter.

Step 4: After you sign in, another dialog box will be displayed asking you to confirm the data transfer. You need to press yes to complete this process.

