BGMI star Jonathan Gaming ranks third in most popular YouTube Gaming streamers in September 2023

Jonathan Gaming, a professional BGMI/PUBG Mobile player, generated over 121,000 concurrent viewerships on his YouTube channel in September 2023. This success was suitably rewarded as India’s beloved player ranked third in the most popular YouTube gaming streamers last month based on peak viewers. He has made a large fan following in the past four years after demonstrating his unique and magnificent skills in esports.

According to a report by Streams Charts, India's Jonathan Gaming surpassed 121,900 peak viewership during his birthday special livestream on September 21. While Indonesia's popular MLBB streamer Jonathan Liandi was first in this monthly ranking with more than 138,500 viewers, Rusli ID from Indonesia secured the second spot with 127,300 viewership. Rusli gathered the numbers when he livestreamed a football game of the AFC U23 Cup.

Jonathan Gaming ranks third by peak viewership in September 2023

Most popular gaming streamer of September 2023. (Image via Streamers Charts)

Here are the names of the top 10 streamers of September 2023:

Jonathan Liandi - 138.5K Rusli ID - 127.3K Jonathan Gaming - 121.9K DJMaRiiO - 117.9K Subaru - 106.6K LiamVidal - 101.1K MixiGaming - 100.4K Pekora - 92.9K BrandonKent Everything - 83.5K IshowSpeed - 82.5K

The fourth position in this chart was captured by DjMaRiiO from Spain, who streams EA FC/FIFA games. He was also the most-watched streamer in September. Famous Japanese VTuber, Subaru grabbed the fifth position, followed by LiamVidal. Mixi from Vietnam generated more than 100K concurrent viewers, occupying seventh place on this list.

Pekora, the second VTuber from Japan, made it to the table by crossing 92.9K in peak viewership last month. Brandonkent Everything, the third Indonesian streamer, claimed the ninth spot there. He livestreams the Mobile Legends Bang Bang game.

IshowSpeed, who hails from America, was 10th on the list and garnered around 82.5K peak viewership while streaming the EA FC 24 video game. Meanwhile, he held the third spot in the most-watched streamer last month. With more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube, it won't be a surprise if he leaps ranks the next month.

About Jonathan Amaral

Jonathan Gaming plays for the popular Indian organization GodLike Esports and has been contesting in PUBG Mobile/BGMI competitively since 2019. He has been awarded several individual awards in esports.

He has 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram and is also one of the biggest BGMI streamers in the country. These numbers are more astonishing as he's not a regular streamer and primarily focuses on his esports career.