BGMI star Spower leaves Blind Esports ahead of BGIS 2023

In a surprise twist in Battlegrounds Mobile India, Spower, a rising BGMI player, has unexpectedly left Blind Esports ahead of the grand BGIS 2023. After the game's re-release in the country, he has demonstrated his unique skills and techniques in plenty of third-party tournaments. He also clinched many Most Valuable Player (MVP) titles in a few months.

Despite having numerous achievements in a short period under the Blind Esports banner, he decided not to continue his journey with the organization, leaving fans in a dilemma. On July 17, the firm officially bid farewell to him through their official Instagram page, saying:

Thank you, Spowergaming, for an unforgettable journey with BLIND Esports. Your dedication, talent, and sportsmanship have left an indelible mark on our team. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors. You'll always be a valued member of the BLIND family. Farewell, and keep shining bright.

Spower's BGMI journey with Blind Esports

The renowned organisation signed him on January 21, 2023, despite the game being banned in India then. However, at the time, they did not have a proper BGMI Esports lineup. The company then signed the four former players of Global Esports in April and formed their five-man squad, including him.

Luckily, on May 29, the government of India lifted the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, which led to massive growth in the game's esports landscape in the country. Blind Esports competed in many tournaments with their newly formed roster. Third-party tournament organizers such as Nodwin, Skyesports, and Villager Esports have hosted several events with over ₹2 crore in prize pools in a month and a half.

In June, they emerged victorious in the first notable BGMI tournament, the Villager Domin8r Series, and then conquered the Upthrust Survivor Saga S2. During the Skyesports Champions Series, the Manya-led lineup exhibited their powerful skills, where Spower presented his stunning individual exploits. He was given the MVP award for his outstanding showcasing.

Spower once again shined in the Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown as his scintillating performance shouldered Blind Esports to achieve the triumphant.

Several prominent athletes have appreciated his ability and gameplay over the past. He started playing PUBG Mobile at 13 and has now established himself as a skilled player. The Battleground Mobile India Series 2023 will start in a few weeks. Surely, many teams will approach him to join their lineup.