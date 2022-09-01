"BGMI will return, but the exact date is uncertain": SaumRaj on the game's comeback in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) pro Saumya "SaumRaj" Raj has given his thoughts on the game's potential return to the market after its ban on July 28.

The rebranded version of PUBG Mobile was pulled from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India under the government's directive.

While livestreaming on his YouTube channel on August 30, 2022, SaumRaj spoke to his fans about several topics, including BGMI's return.

When a viewer asked him about a possible unban date for the battle royale, the content creator said he had no idea. However, he did assure his fans that the game would definitely make a comeback, even though the return date is still uncertain.

While highlighting that he doesn't want to give anyone false hope, SaumRaj said Battlegrounds Mobile India's return could be sudden and might surprise a lot of fans.

His exact words (translated from Hindi) were:

"BGMI will return, but the exact date is uncertain. "

SaumRaj is a prominent figure in the BGMI community, so it's no surprise that his comments have generated a lot of interest among players and fans of the game.

Stalwart Esports co-founder Towqeer Gilkar comments on BGMI unban

A few days ago, another big personality in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community gave his two cents on the return of the game.

Stalwart Esports co-founder Towqeer Gilkar recently hosted a live session on his Instagram account to discuss the battle royale title's potential unban.

During the live session, Gilkar asserted that BGMI might make its return before everyone expects it to. According to him, it might even be back on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store within a month.

Gilkar also revealed that various esports personalities recently attended an important meeting held by the officials concerned with the ban. He added that the game will likely return soon since the meeting ended on a great note.

Snippet showing Stalwart Esports' co-founder Towqeer Gilkar's Instagram post on the game's unban

Gilkar even posted a story on his Instagram handle that hinted at Battlegrounds Mobile India's potential comeback. In the story, he wrote that someone had recently asked him about the chances of the game being unbanned. His response at the time was that he was 80% certain that it was coming back.

However, after the successful meeting he had with the authorities, he now believes that the odds of the title making a comeback are 95%.

It remains to be seen when Krafton and MEITY will settle things and get the game back in the virtual stores.

