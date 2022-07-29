BGMI not showing in Play Store: Reasons, ban news and more explored

Since its birth last year, BGMI has risen through the ranks and emerged as one of the biggest battle royale titles in the Indian mobile gaming market. Millions of players flock to experience the thrill of the BR mode daily.

To everyone's shock, the popular game was delisted from the Google Play Store yesterday (July 28), creating a great buzz in the Indian gaming community. To make matters worse, a few hours later, the Apple App Store followed suit.

While the delisting might be temporary, due to the Indian government's record of banning battle royale games, many fans are nervous about its uncertain future.

Why was BGMI pulled from Google Play Store and App Store?

Since last evening, players searching for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store have found it absent on the platform. Later, the game was delisted from the App Store, increasing concerns about its situation amongst fans.

Experts took to social media to unveil Google's statement on delisting the app from their store.

Manish Singh @refsrc Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.” Google statement: "On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

Hence, it can be deciphered that the government's order has led to the app's ban and delisting from various stores. With these developments, the entire Indian gaming community is heartbroken.

They are now waiting for Krafton to release an official response on the ongoing matter.

Despite all the recent events, the BR title is currently playable. However, depending on how the Government of India and Krafton's meeting unfolds, the servers may be taken down on the government's orders.

Besides that, in-game transactions are no longer available, and users who wish to purchase UC will not be able to do so.

Gamers and fans' reactions to potential BGMI ban

The suspension has elicited many responses from professional players, streamers, and gamers across the country.

Famous esports personalities managing the top BGMI teams in India have commented on the issue. They have expressed their concerns, outrage, and disappointment at the prospective ban.

MortaL @Mortal04907880

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

Mortal, a popular Battlegrounds Mobile India competitive player and streamer, took to his Twitter handle to express his shock and sadness. Tagging the official government Twitter handle, he made a plea to make the BR title available again.

BGMI pro Jonathan also took to his livestream to talk about the matter. He mentioned that the title is yet to be banned, and it is due to security reasons that it has been delisted from the Google Play Store and App Store.

The star gamer urged his fans to stay positive and hoped the game would be available on the platforms soon.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official

I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.

#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI. Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised.I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI.#recogniseBGMIesports @GoI_MeitY

Dynamo Gaming @Aadii_Sawant BGMI play store me kisiko dikhaa raha hain kya ..? 🤔🤔 BGMI play store me kisiko dikhaa raha hain kya ..? 🤔🤔

Mukul Sharma @stufflistings So #BGMI has been removed from the App Store and the Play Store. So #BGMI has been removed from the App Store and the Play Store.

Several other popular players, organization owners, and managers have also opined their views on the entire situation.

It remains to be seen in which direction the matter will take a turn. Fans around the country are hoping that the meeting between Krafton Inc. and the Indian government today results in the game returning to the virtual stores.

