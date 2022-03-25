BGMI x Lamborghini collaboration to bring exclusive vehicle skins, events, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced a partnership with Lamborghini, an Italian manufacturer of luxury sports vehicles and SUVs. It will bring with it a bunch of new car skins and exciting in-game events that gamers will undoubtedly enjoy participating in.

This comes as no surprise to BGMI fans and players who have been waiting for an announcement since PUBG Mobile unveiled a collaboration with Lamborghini just a few days ago. The anticipation stems from the fact that the Indian edition also included a partnership with Arcane, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tesla, and more.

BGMI x Lamborghini collaboration announced

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo is for Coupe RB (Image via Krafton)

Krafton has announced a brand-new collaboration with Lamborghini, which will provide gamers with a memorable experience. It is BGMI's fourth collaboration with an automobile manufacturer, with the previous three being McLaren, Tesla, and Koenigsegg.

Similar to previous crossovers, this collaboration will also include a number of vehicle skins which are as follows:

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey Lamborghini URUS Giallo Inti Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Lamborghini Estoque Oro Lamborghini URUS Pink

Two additional skins can be claimed via the Lucky Spin.

The new Speed Drift event in the game (Image via Krafton)

Players can claim all six exciting Lamborghini skins from the Speed Drift event in-game. Users must accelerate in this event to claim the Lucky Medal – Lamborghini, which can be redeemed for car skin finishes.

Players will have the choice of either Normal Acceleration or Accelerate Safely, which will be priced separately.

Once users have acquired all six Lamborghini car skins from the redeem section, a unique page for the secret exchange store will open, where players may acquire the hidden skins.

The first hidden Lamborghini skin can be claimed immediately once the secret exchange page opens, while the second one would require users to use 3 Lucky Medals. These car finishes for Coupe RB are called Lamborghini Centenario Galassia and Lamborghini Centenario Carbon Fiber.

Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey is the skin for Dacia (Image via Krafton)

Additionally, users can also claim one 'Lucky Medal' on their first 10,000UC/25,000UC/35,000UC/50,000 UC expenditure milestones. The currency spent on Lucky Spin – Speed Drift and in-game will be considered for the same.

