BGMI x Spiderman collaboration teased by Krafton

In a recent development, the developers of BGMI have hinted at an association with web-slinging superhero Spiderman, whose new film is set to be released very soon.

Collaboration events have become quite common in Battlegrounds Mobile India with the progression of the Battle Royale title. The most recent introductions to the game were in the form of Koenigsegg and Arcane.

Players enjoyed the recentt Arcane collaboration in BGMI (Image via BGMI / Twitter)

Players are generally enthusiastic about such releases as they incorporate new content alongside events that offer exclusive themed rewards. The same could occur with the recently teased Spiderman collaboration.

BGMI x Spiderman collaboration has been teased by the developers

Users were extremely delighted after the new social media post on the official BGMI social media handles, which stated:

“Watch out! Something BIG is on its way to the Battlegrounds! #BGMI #INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS”

Fans were able to see webs stuck to the helmet in the image, which was a pretty notable indication towards the collaboration.

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home movie will be released in the country on 16 December. Additional information about the collaboration could consequently release in the coming weeks.

Most previous PUBG Mobile collaborations found their way into BGMI, and similar events were incorporated into both games. The partnership with Spiderman was already announced by PUBG Mobile a few days ago, as seen here:

In the post, it has been mentioned that free Spider-Man graffiti will be made available in the game’s preheat event soon. Therefore, a similar event may be added to BGMI, providing individuals with this themed reward.

All users can now do is wait for the developers to give out further details about BGMI x Spiderman. Individuals are recommended to follow BGMI on its social media accounts to keep up with all of the developments. They can also go to the game’s section on Sportskeeda to find out about its latest news.

