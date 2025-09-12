BGMS 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Livestream, teams, and schedule

Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 Grand Finals is scheduled for Friday, September 12. A total of 16 teams will compete across four matches. The top four from the League Stage and the top 12 from the Semifinals have secured their spots in the finale.

Ad

The Grand Finals of BGMS 2025 will span three days, featuring a total of 12 matches. The champion will take home a cash prize of ₹60 lakh. The event boasts a total prize pool of ₹1.5 crore.

BGMS 2025 Grand Finals teams

Here are the 16 teams competing in the BGMS 2025 Grand Finals:

Revenant XSpark Team Soul Gods Reign NONX Esports GodLike Esports K9 Esports Versatile Esports Medal Esports True Rippers Phoenix Esports Global Esports Orangutan Gaming Los Hermanos Genesis Esports Nebula Esports Sinewy Esports

Schedule and how to watch

The first match of the Grand Finals will begin at 5:00 pm IST on the Erangel map. The second and third will be played on the Miramar and Sanhok maps, respectively. The fourth and final match will return to the Erangel map.

Ad

Trending

Fans can catch all the action live on JioHotstar and Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel.

Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 5:00 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 5:45 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - 6:30 pm IST

Match 4 - Erangel - 7:15 pm IST

Revenant XSpark delivered an impressive performance during the BGMS League Stage, claiming the top spot in the overall standings. Team Soul and Gods Reign also had stellar runs, finishing second and third, respectively. NONX showcased exceptional gameplay in their final matches, securing fourth place. These four teams have directly qualified for the Grand Finals.

Ad

Team GodLike maintained good form throughout both the League Stage and Semifinals, ultimately coming out on top. K9 Esports and Versatile also impressed with solid performances during the Semifinals.

Phoenix Esports, led by Ash, had a below-average run in the League Stage but bounced back strongly in the Playoffs and Semifinals. Global Esports and Orangutan struggled in the early Semifinal matches but rallied in the final game to clinch their spots in the Grand Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More