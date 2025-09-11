BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 Grand Finals: All 16 teams, dates, and how to watch

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 are all set to be played from September 12 to 14. The 16 finalists will play 12 matches over the course of three days. The event will feature a whopping prize pool of ₹1.5 crore. The winning squad will walk away with the first prize of ₹60 lakh. The second and third-ranked teams will receive ₹20 lakh and ₹12.50 lakh, respectively.The top four teams from the League Stage and the top 12 teams from the Playoffs have secured their spots in the BGMS 2025 Grand Finals. The entire series is being held in Delhi. This is the fourth edition of the Masters Series. Many popular organisations like Revenant XSpark, GodLike, Soul, and Gods Reign have made it to the finale.Participating teams in BGMS 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 16 finalists of the Masters Series 2025:Revenant XSparkTeam SoulGods ReignNoNx EsportsGodLike EsportsK9 EsportsVersatile EsportsMedal EsportsTrue RippersPhoenix EsportsGlobal EsportsOrangutan GamingLos HermanosGenesis EsportsNebula EsportsSinewy EsportsHow to watchEach day of the Grand Finals will have four games held across three maps. These matches will be live-streamed on Nodwin Gaming's YouTube channel from 5:00 pm IST onwards. Fans can also watch it live on JioHotstar.Here is the map selection for each day of the finale:Match 1 - ErangelMatch 2 - MiramarMatch 3 - SanhokMatch 4 - ErangelRevenant XSpark, led by Sensei, had an impressive run in the League Stage. The squad grabbed first place there. Team Soul also demonstrated decent performances and grabbed second place in the League. Gods Reign and NoNx played well in the initial phase and made it to the finale.Team GodLike was the top performer in the Semifinals. K9 Esports had a mediocre run in the League, but they bounced back in the Semifinals and finished second on that scoreboard.Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, performed well in the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 and entered the BGMS. The squad maintained its consistency in the Playoffs and Semifinals stages.Global Esports won the last game of the Semifinals and jumped from 16th to seventh in the overall standings. Orangutan also played well in the final game of the stage and finished eighth on the table. Furthermore, Sinewy came 12th in the stage and grabbed their spot in the BGMS 2025 Grand Finals.