BGMS 2025 Playoffs: Overall standings and highlights 

The one-day Playoffs of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 came to an end on September 9. A total of 16 participants played four matches. The top eight teams advanced to the Semifinals, while the bottom eight were knocked out of the event. The Semifinals will be played on September 10 and 11, 2025.Phoenix Esports, led by BGMI star Ash, bounced back in the Playoffs after its poor performance in the League Stage. The squad claimed the first place with 58 points despite not winning a single game. Los Hermanos also showed improved performances and grabbed the second rank with 38 points. It won two Chicken Dinners in four games.Overall standings of BGMS 2025 Playoffs Here's a look at the overall standings post BGMS 2025 Playoffs:Phoenix Esports - 58 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 38 pointsTWOB - 33 pointsNebula Esports - 33 pointsVictores Sumus - 32 pointsTeam Aryan - 31 pointsSinewy Esports - 29 pointsTeam Versatile - 26 pointsLikitha Esports - 23 points4TR Official - 22 pointsMarcos Gaming - 20 pointsMadkings Esports - 19 pointsFS Esports - 16 pointsMeta Ninza - 9 pointsTeam H4K - 7 pointsReckoning Esports - 7 pointsTWOB finished third with 33 points, coming in last in the League Stage. Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, acquired the fourth position with 33 points. The lineup was the top performer in the BGMI Challengers Series 2025.Victores Sumus, led by Owais, ensured the fifth spot with 31 points. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champion, ranked sixth with 31 points. Sinewy Esports held seventh in the standings with 26 points.Shadow-led Versatile Esports made a great start to the Playoffs as it won the opening match, but failed to perform well in the last three games. Nevertheless, the experienced squad managed the eighth rank with 26 points. These top eight teams have entered the BGMS 2025 Semifinals.Likitha Esports ended up in the ninth place with 23 points despite winning one Chicken Dinner. 4TR and Marcos were 10th and 11th with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Madkings, FS, and Meta Ninza also failed to perform well and were eliminated from the BGMS. Team H4K and Reckoning scored only seven points each and finished in the bottom two spots of the table.The top eight teams from the Playoffs and the fifth-to-12th-placed teams from the League will fight in the BGMS 2025 Semifinals. The top 12 from the Semifinals will earn their spots in the Grand Finals.