BGMS 2025 League Stage: Overall standings and highlights 

The League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 wrapped up on September 7, 2025. The best four performing teams at this stage qualified directly for the Grand Finals. While the fifth to 12th placed teams advanced to the Semifinals, the 13th to 24th ranked clubs moved to the Playoffs. No team from the League Stage faced elimination from the tournament.Revenant XSpark, led by Sensei, secured a prime spot in the overall standings with 557 points. Team Soul had a magnificent run as well, seizing the second spot with 551 points. Gods Reign came third with 533 points. NONX surprised everyone with their performances and ranked fourth with 529 points. These top four teams moved to the Finals.Overall standings of BGMS 2025 League Stage

Revenant XSpark - 557 pointsTeam Soul - 551 pointsGods Reign - 533 pointsNoNx Esports - 529 pointsGenesis Esports - 512 pointsGodLike Esports - 509 pointsOrangutan - 506 pointsGlobal Esports - 503 pointsMedal Esports - 456 points8Bit - 452 pointsTrue Rippers - 446 pointsK9 Esports - 428 pointsVictores Sumus - 417 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 401 points4TR Official - 399 pointsTeam Aryan - 372 pointsMadkings Esports - 344 pointsMarcos Gaming - 333 pointsReckoning Esports - 331 pointsFS Esports - 330 pointsPhoenix Esports - 319 pointsMeta Ninza - 316 pointsLikitha Esports - 305 pointsTWOB - 261 pointsGravity-led Genesis Esports grabbed sixth place with 512 points. The squad stumbled in the last few days and failed to finish into the top four. GodLike Esports ensured sixth position with 509 points. The Punk-led squad faced challenges in their last few games of the BGMS League. Orangutan Gaming finished seventh spot with 506 points.Global Esports played outstandingly on the last day of the league and ended up in eighth position. The Manya-led lineup scored 503 points with the help of eight Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, Medal Esports acquired the ninth spot with 456 points.Team 8Bit and True Rippers were 10th and 11th with 451 and 446 points respectively. K9 Esports won the last game of the BGMS League and secured 12th position with 428 points.Top five players of BGMS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)Victores Sumus ended up in 13th position with 417 points, followed by Los Hermanos. 4TR Official came 15th with 399 points. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champions, ranked 16th, with 372 points and three Chicken Dinners.Madkings was 17th with 344 points, while Marcos Gaming finished 18th with 333 points and six Chicken Dinners. Phoenix ranked 21st with 319 points. Meta Ninza and Likitha scored 316 and 305 points respectively. TWOB was in the last spot with 261 points in the BGMS League.