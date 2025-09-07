BGMS 2025 League Stage: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Sep 07, 2025 15:28 GMT
Four teams from League Stage qualify for BGMS 2025 Grand Finals
Four teams from League Stage qualify for BGMS 2025 Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

The League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 wrapped up on September 7, 2025. The best four performing teams at this stage qualified directly for the Grand Finals. While the fifth to 12th placed teams advanced to the Semifinals, the 13th to 24th ranked clubs moved to the Playoffs. No team from the League Stage faced elimination from the tournament.

Revenant XSpark, led by Sensei, secured a prime spot in the overall standings with 557 points. Team Soul had a magnificent run as well, seizing the second spot with 551 points. Gods Reign came third with 533 points. NONX surprised everyone with their performances and ranked fourth with 529 points. These top four teams moved to the Finals.

Overall standings of BGMS 2025 League Stage

  1. Revenant XSpark - 557 points
  2. Team Soul - 551 points
  3. Gods Reign - 533 points
  4. NoNx Esports - 529 points
  5. Genesis Esports - 512 points
  6. GodLike Esports - 509 points
  7. Orangutan - 506 points
  8. Global Esports - 503 points
  9. Medal Esports - 456 points
  10. 8Bit - 452 points
  11. True Rippers - 446 points
  12. K9 Esports - 428 points
  13. Victores Sumus - 417 points
  14. Los Hermanos Esports - 401 points
  15. 4TR Official - 399 points
  16. Team Aryan - 372 points
  17. Madkings Esports - 344 points
  18. Marcos Gaming - 333 points
  19. Reckoning Esports - 331 points
  20. FS Esports - 330 points
  21. Phoenix Esports - 319 points
  22. Meta Ninza - 316 points
  23. Likitha Esports - 305 points
  24. TWOB - 261 points
Gravity-led Genesis Esports grabbed sixth place with 512 points. The squad stumbled in the last few days and failed to finish into the top four. GodLike Esports ensured sixth position with 509 points. The Punk-led squad faced challenges in their last few games of the BGMS League. Orangutan Gaming finished seventh spot with 506 points.

Global Esports played outstandingly on the last day of the league and ended up in eighth position. The Manya-led lineup scored 503 points with the help of eight Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, Medal Esports acquired the ninth spot with 456 points.

Team 8Bit and True Rippers were 10th and 11th with 451 and 446 points respectively. K9 Esports won the last game of the BGMS League and secured 12th position with 428 points.

Top five players of BGMS 2025 League
Top five players of BGMS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Victores Sumus ended up in 13th position with 417 points, followed by Los Hermanos. 4TR Official came 15th with 399 points. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 champions, ranked 16th, with 372 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Madkings was 17th with 344 points, while Marcos Gaming finished 18th with 333 points and six Chicken Dinners. Phoenix ranked 21st with 319 points. Meta Ninza and Likitha scored 316 and 305 points respectively. TWOB was in the last spot with 261 points in the BGMS League.

